Mynaric's StaRUG Plan Gets Court Approval, Backed by Majority
Mynaric AG's restructuring plan, approved by key stakeholders, sets the stage for a significant transformation, reshaping its financial landscape and shareholder structure by mid-2025.
- Mynaric AG's restructuring plan has been approved by the majority of voting groups and confirmed by the Munich restructuring court.
- The restructuring plan includes a simplified reduction of the company's share capital to zero, leading to the exit of current shareholders without compensation.
- Following the capital reduction, the share capital will be increased to EUR 50,000 through a cash capital increase, with only JVF-Holding GmbH allowed to subscribe to the new shares.
- The plan involves a waiver of existing loan receivables amounting to USD 105.5 million by the financial creditor, contingent on certain conditions being met.
- The legal validity of the plan is essential for accessing the remaining loan amount intended to finance the company through the restructuring period until December 31, 2028.
- The management board expects the restructuring plan to be implemented by the end of Q2/2025 or the first half of Q3/2025.
-1,82 %
-3,31 %
-2,64 %
-24,11 %
-95,95 %
-97,94 %
-98,51 %
-98,85 %
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte