    Mynaric's StaRUG Plan Gets Court Approval, Backed by Majority

    Mynaric AG's restructuring plan, approved by key stakeholders, sets the stage for a significant transformation, reshaping its financial landscape and shareholder structure by mid-2025.

    • Mynaric AG's restructuring plan has been approved by the majority of voting groups and confirmed by the Munich restructuring court.
    • The restructuring plan includes a simplified reduction of the company's share capital to zero, leading to the exit of current shareholders without compensation.
    • Following the capital reduction, the share capital will be increased to EUR 50,000 through a cash capital increase, with only JVF-Holding GmbH allowed to subscribe to the new shares.
    • The plan involves a waiver of existing loan receivables amounting to USD 105.5 million by the financial creditor, contingent on certain conditions being met.
    • The legal validity of the plan is essential for accessing the remaining loan amount intended to finance the company through the restructuring period until December 31, 2028.
    • The management board expects the restructuring plan to be implemented by the end of Q2/2025 or the first half of Q3/2025.


