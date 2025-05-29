Infosys Launches Over 200 Enterprise AI Agents, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM) AI Offerings and Google Cloud

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Google Cloud's agentic AI

framework and Infosys Topaz, these agents are designed to transform enterprise

processes



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of over 200 enterprise AI agents powered by Infosys

Topaz(TM) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) AI offerings and

Google Cloud's (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) Vertex AI

Platform (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) . The AI agents are

designed to drive tangible outcomes for enterprises by transforming complex

workflows and managing intricate, multi-agent business operations efficiently at

scale.





These enterprise AI agents cater to multiple sectors, including healthcare,finance, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and agriculture. Leveraging advancedmachine learning and cognitive architecture, the agents are equipped withpowerful capabilities such as data extraction to transform raw inputs intoactionable insights and multimodal functionality to handle diverse data typeseffectively. They ensure secure communication through encrypted channels anduphold robust data privacy measures to protect sensitive information.Additionally, the enterprise AI agents feature autonomous decision-making, whichallows them to independently analyze scenarios and execute complex tasks,driving enhanced operational efficiency. For example:- In the area of predictive network capacity planning, a monitoring agentcontinuously tracks real-time network capacity and alerts for any immediateconcerns. This proactive monitoring helps prevent potential network issues,enhancing reliability and efficiency. It leads to reduced downtime, improveduser experience, and optimized resource utilization.- In the accounts payable and receivable processes, a corporate finance agentensures accurate financial reporting and cash flow management, thus reducingthe risk of late payments or missed collections, enhancing overall financialefficiency and reliability.- In the manufacturing domain, a forecasting agent uses real-time data topredict demand for vehicle parts, thus optimizing inventory and managing thesupply chain. This approach adjusts production, evaluates inventory, andauto-orders shortfall parts, boosting operational effectiveness andreliability.Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and