Infosys Launches Over 200 Enterprise AI Agents, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM) AI Offerings and Google Cloud
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Google Cloud's agentic AI
framework and Infosys Topaz, these agents are designed to transform enterprise
processes
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of over 200 enterprise AI agents powered by Infosys
Topaz(TM) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) AI offerings and
Google Cloud's (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) Vertex AI
Platform (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) . The AI agents are
designed to drive tangible outcomes for enterprises by transforming complex
workflows and managing intricate, multi-agent business operations efficiently at
scale.
These enterprise AI agents cater to multiple sectors, including healthcare,
finance, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and agriculture. Leveraging advanced
machine learning and cognitive architecture, the agents are equipped with
powerful capabilities such as data extraction to transform raw inputs into
actionable insights and multimodal functionality to handle diverse data types
effectively. They ensure secure communication through encrypted channels and
uphold robust data privacy measures to protect sensitive information.
Additionally, the enterprise AI agents feature autonomous decision-making, which
allows them to independently analyze scenarios and execute complex tasks,
driving enhanced operational efficiency. For example:
- In the area of predictive network capacity planning, a monitoring agent
continuously tracks real-time network capacity and alerts for any immediate
concerns. This proactive monitoring helps prevent potential network issues,
enhancing reliability and efficiency. It leads to reduced downtime, improved
user experience, and optimized resource utilization.
- In the accounts payable and receivable processes, a corporate finance agent
ensures accurate financial reporting and cash flow management, thus reducing
the risk of late payments or missed collections, enhancing overall financial
efficiency and reliability.
- In the manufacturing domain, a forecasting agent uses real-time data to
predict demand for vehicle parts, thus optimizing inventory and managing the
supply chain. This approach adjusts production, evaluates inventory, and
auto-orders shortfall parts, boosting operational effectiveness and
reliability.
Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and
Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and
