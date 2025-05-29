    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Infosys Launches Over 200 Enterprise AI Agents, Part of Infosys Topaz(TM) AI Offerings and Google Cloud

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Google Cloud's agentic AI
    framework and Infosys Topaz, these agents are designed to transform enterprise
    processes

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of over 200 enterprise AI agents powered by Infosys
    Topaz(TM) (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) AI offerings and
    Google Cloud's (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) Vertex AI
    Platform (https://cloud.google.com/products/agent-builder) . The AI agents are
    designed to drive tangible outcomes for enterprises by transforming complex
    workflows and managing intricate, multi-agent business operations efficiently at
    scale.

    These enterprise AI agents cater to multiple sectors, including healthcare,
    finance, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and agriculture. Leveraging advanced
    machine learning and cognitive architecture, the agents are equipped with
    powerful capabilities such as data extraction to transform raw inputs into
    actionable insights and multimodal functionality to handle diverse data types
    effectively. They ensure secure communication through encrypted channels and
    uphold robust data privacy measures to protect sensitive information.
    Additionally, the enterprise AI agents feature autonomous decision-making, which
    allows them to independently analyze scenarios and execute complex tasks,
    driving enhanced operational efficiency. For example:

    - In the area of predictive network capacity planning, a monitoring agent
    continuously tracks real-time network capacity and alerts for any immediate
    concerns. This proactive monitoring helps prevent potential network issues,
    enhancing reliability and efficiency. It leads to reduced downtime, improved
    user experience, and optimized resource utilization.
    - In the accounts payable and receivable processes, a corporate finance agent
    ensures accurate financial reporting and cash flow management, thus reducing
    the risk of late payments or missed collections, enhancing overall financial
    efficiency and reliability.
    - In the manufacturing domain, a forecasting agent uses real-time data to
    predict demand for vehicle parts, thus optimizing inventory and managing the
    supply chain. This approach adjusts production, evaluates inventory, and
    auto-orders shortfall parts, boosting operational effectiveness and
    reliability.

    Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and
