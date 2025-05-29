Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Restructures with New Capital Boost

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has entered into a restructuring agreement for a mixed cash and non-cash capital increase at a subscription price of EUR 2.00.

The capital increase will involve contributions in kind, including receivables of at least EUR 86 million, primarily from secured registered bonds.

The restructuring agreement requires approval from an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, expected in mid-September 2025.

Conditions precedent for the agreement include regulatory exemptions, antitrust clearance, a restructuring opinion, and successful negotiations with creditors.

The capital increase is anticipated to improve the company's financial figures and may reduce the need for property sales projected at EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.

The company aims to finalize restructuring negotiations with stakeholders by the end of August 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,7600EUR and was down -1,43 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.





