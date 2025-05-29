Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Restructures with New Capital Boost
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG embarks on a pivotal restructuring journey, aiming to fortify its financial stance through a strategic capital increase, blending cash and significant in-kind contributions.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has entered into a restructuring agreement for a mixed cash and non-cash capital increase at a subscription price of EUR 2.00.
- The capital increase will involve contributions in kind, including receivables of at least EUR 86 million, primarily from secured registered bonds.
- The restructuring agreement requires approval from an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, expected in mid-September 2025.
- Conditions precedent for the agreement include regulatory exemptions, antitrust clearance, a restructuring opinion, and successful negotiations with creditors.
- The capital increase is anticipated to improve the company's financial figures and may reduce the need for property sales projected at EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027.
- The company aims to finalize restructuring negotiations with stakeholders by the end of August 2025.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,7600EUR and was down -1,43 % compared with the previous
day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,81 % since publication.
-3,21 %
-0,70 %
-7,79 %
-5,65 %
-4,05 %
-77,28 %
-83,54 %
-30,99 %
ISIN:DE000A14KRD3WKN:A14KRD
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte