STRATEC's Q1 2025 Results: A Must-See Financial Update!
STRATEC's Q1 2025 results showcase a remarkable financial leap, with a significant rise in EBIT margin and sales, setting a promising tone for the year ahead.
Foto: Stratec SE
- STRATEC's Q1 2025 adjusted EBIT margin increased by 350 basis points to 8.9%, up from 5.4% in Q1 2024.
- Consolidated sales rose by 12.0% to €60.4 million, compared to €53.9 million in Q1 2024, with a constant currency growth of 10.9%.
- The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting low to medium single-digit percentage growth in consolidated sales and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41.2% to €9.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%, up from 12.2% in the previous year.
- STRATEC is experiencing strong demand for software solutions, particularly in product cybersecurity and lifecycle management, contributing to its growth.
- The company had a total of 1,443 employees at the end of Q1 2025, reflecting a 2.0% reduction from the previous year due to capacity adjustments.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at STRATEC is on 30.05.2025.
+0,39 %
-9,30 %
+1,77 %
-4,44 %
-44,23 %
-74,95 %
-67,11 %
-44,18 %
+135,60 %
ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte