Brockhaus Q1 2025: €42.4M Revenue, Bikeleasing's Platform Shift
Brockhaus Technologies AG demonstrated resilience in Q1 2025, with strategic growth and financial stability despite market fluctuations.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported Q1 2025 revenue of €42.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €2.4 million.
- Bikeleasing segment revenue increased by 10.9% to €35.9 million, despite a 20% decline in newly brokered bikes compared to Q1 2024.
- IHSE received product approval for the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue, generating €6.5 million in revenue, but experienced a 10.6% decline year-over-year.
- The company anticipates continued organic revenue growth and high profitability for the fiscal year 2025, despite economic challenges.
- Increased personnel and operating costs are attributed to investments in the company's long-term growth strategy and transformation into a multi-benefit provider.
- Internal investigations revealed incorrect revenue booking of approximately €2.2 million at a foreign subsidiary, leading to the dismissal of the local managing director.
