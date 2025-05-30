    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsBooster PC 11,698 % bis 11/26 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Booster PC 11,698 % bis 11/26
    Booster PC 11.698% Until 11/26: Q1 2025 Results Unveiled

    Despite financial challenges, BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is optimistic, aiming for stable sales and a 20% EBITDA increase in 2025 through strategic cost reductions and sales efforts.

    • BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 41.5 million, a 4.4% decline year-on-year.
    • EBITDA decreased to EUR 3.8 million from EUR 4.5 million in Q1 2024, with an EBITDA margin drop from 10.0% to 9.2%.
    • The company recorded a net loss of EUR 0.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 0.3 million in Q1 2024.
    • Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 4.4 million, driven by disciplined working capital optimization.
    • BOOSTER's total assets decreased to EUR 101.2 million, with equity capital declining to EUR 6.8 million due to the net loss.
    • The management expects stable sales revenues for 2025 and a 20% increase in EBITDA, driven by ongoing cost reduction measures and intensified sales activities.






