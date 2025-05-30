Booster PC 11.698% Until 11/26: Q1 2025 Results Unveiled
Despite financial challenges, BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH is optimistic, aiming for stable sales and a 20% EBITDA increase in 2025 through strategic cost reductions and sales efforts.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 41.5 million, a 4.4% decline year-on-year.
- EBITDA decreased to EUR 3.8 million from EUR 4.5 million in Q1 2024, with an EBITDA margin drop from 10.0% to 9.2%.
- The company recorded a net loss of EUR 0.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR 0.3 million in Q1 2024.
- Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 4.4 million, driven by disciplined working capital optimization.
- BOOSTER's total assets decreased to EUR 101.2 million, with equity capital declining to EUR 6.8 million due to the net loss.
- The management expects stable sales revenues for 2025 and a 20% increase in EBITDA, driven by ongoing cost reduction measures and intensified sales activities.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.