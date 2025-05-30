    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
    Hörmann Finance Bond 7% till 07/28: Solid Q1 2025 Performance

    Hörmann Industries starts 2025 strong, maintaining stability with EUR 150.8 million in sales and slight EBITDA growth, despite Automotive challenges. Optimistic forecasts and strategic initiatives fuel their outlook.

    • Hörmann Industries reported a stable start to 2025 with sales of EUR 150.8 million, despite a decline from the previous year's EUR 165.6 million.
    • The company's EBITDA increased slightly to EUR 4.3 million from EUR 4.0 million, and EBIT rose to EUR 1.1 million from EUR 0.9 million compared to the previous year.
    • The Automotive division faced challenges due to a significant decline in sales, while the Communication division saw a significant increase in sales.
    • Hörmann Industries confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting total sales between EUR 690 million and EUR 720 million and EBIT between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million.
    • The company remains optimistic about 2025 despite global economic and geopolitical risks, attributing positive results to its comprehensive earnings improvement program.
    • The interim report for Q1 2025 is available on the Hörmann Group's website, and the company operates in Automotive, Communication, Engineering, and Intralogistics divisions with around 2,930 employees.

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    -0,56 %
    -0,37 %
    +0,11 %
    -2,14 %
    -1,22 %
    +3,56 %
