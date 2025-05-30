The Platform Group: Legal & Management Overhaul Imminent
Embarking on a transformative journey, The Platform Group AG is set to reshape its future with a strategic shift in its legal structure, aiming for global expansion and sustained growth.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG plans to change its legal form to a partnership limited by shares (SE & Co. KGaA) to secure long-term orientation and enhance international focus.
- The transformation aims to maintain a stable ownership structure, with Benner Holding GmbH continuing as the majority shareholder, holding around 69.7% of voting shares.
- The change will not affect the company's legal and economic identity, share capital, or the number of shares, and shares will continue to be traded on the stock exchange.
- A new management structure will be implemented, distributing responsibilities across three levels, including new positions such as Chief of AI and Chief of Luxury Category.
- The company plans to expand internationally with a focus on Southern Europe, the USA, China, and India, establishing national companies with their own staff by the end of 2025.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 26 industries, with 18 locations across Europe, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million and an EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 11,050EUR and was down -12,65 % compared with the previous
day.
-13,73 %
+9,96 %
+30,66 %
+26,92 %
+44,74 %
+113,49 %
-60,29 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte