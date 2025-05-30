Audius Sees Revenue Surge in Q1 2025
audius SE navigates Q1 2025 with a 4.8% revenue rise, overcoming challenges with strategic foresight and a promising outlook.
- audius SE reported a total revenue growth of 4.8% in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 19.7 million compared to EUR 18.8 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA decreased to EUR 0.8 million from EUR 1.1 million, and EBIT fell to EUR 0.2 million from EUR 0.6 million year-over-year.
- The company's order backlog increased significantly to EUR 76.9 million, up from EUR 61.8 million the previous year.
- The earnings trend was affected by investments in new services and project delays due to customer uncertainty.
- audius SE anticipates a positive development in the second half of the year, confirming its forecast of total revenue exceeding EUR 90 million and an increase in EBITDA of EUR 7.1 million for the year.
- Founded in 1991, audius operates with nearly 700 employees and focuses on IT services, software/cloud solutions, and telecommunications, particularly in the DACH region.
