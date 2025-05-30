    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Isotopia and Cardirad Announce Launch of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark, Expanding Access to Advanced Prostate Cancer Imaging

    Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging, in
    partnership with Cardirad , proudly announces the launch of Isoprotrace®-an
    advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging-in
    Sweden and Denmark.

    The introduction of Isoprotrace® into these Nordic markets marks a significant
    step forward in expanding access to precision diagnostic tools for prostate
    cancer. Isoprotrace® is a ready-to-use, multi-dose kit designed for the
    efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous
    injection, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance the detection and
    management of prostate cancer through PET imaging. It is indicated for primary
    staging of high-risk prostate cancer patients prior to curative therapy, as well
    as for those with suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.

    Cardirad, a leading distributor of healthcare products in the region, will
    ensure that Isoprotrace® is readily accessible to medical facilities across
    Sweden and Denmark. "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to bring this
    innovative diagnostic solution to clinicians and patients in the Nordic region,"
    said John Storbjörk, President at Cardirad. "Isoprotrace® provides healthcare
    professionals with a valuable tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize
    patient care in prostate cancer."

    Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant, commented, "The launch
    of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark underscores our commitment to advancing
    prostate cancer care globally. By working with Cardirad, we are ensuring that
    patients and clinicians in the Nordics benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic
    technology."

    Isoprotrace® has already received marketing authorization and is available in
    the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, and is expected to be available soon in more
    EU countries, reflecting Isotopia's robust supply chain and dedication to
    expanding patient access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals

    For more information about Isoprotrace®, including product details and
    availability in Sweden and Denmark, please contact Cardirad at
    mailto:info@cardirad.com or Isotopia's official product page
    https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/

    About Isotopia Molecular Imaging

    Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical
    development, specializing in theranostic solutions that enhance diagnostic
    accuracy and treatment efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and
    patient-centred care, Isotopia delivers reliable, high-quality
    radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers worldwide.

    https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/

    About Cardirad Nordic

    Cardirad Nordic distributes advanced healthcare products across the Nordic and
    Baltic regions, supporting healthcare providers with access to leading medical
    technologies.

    https://cardirad.com/cardirad-nordic

