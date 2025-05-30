Isotopia and Cardirad Announce Launch of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark, Expanding Access to Advanced Prostate Cancer Imaging

Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging, in

partnership with Cardirad , proudly announces the launch of Isoprotrace®-an

advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging-in

Sweden and Denmark.



The introduction of Isoprotrace® into these Nordic markets marks a significant

step forward in expanding access to precision diagnostic tools for prostate

cancer. Isoprotrace® is a ready-to-use, multi-dose kit designed for the

efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous

injection, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance the detection and

management of prostate cancer through PET imaging. It is indicated for primary

staging of high-risk prostate cancer patients prior to curative therapy, as well

as for those with suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.





Cardirad, a leading distributor of healthcare products in the region, will

ensure that Isoprotrace® is readily accessible to medical facilities across

Sweden and Denmark. "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to bring this

innovative diagnostic solution to clinicians and patients in the Nordic region,"

said John Storbjörk, President at Cardirad. "Isoprotrace® provides healthcare

professionals with a valuable tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize

patient care in prostate cancer."



Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant, commented, "The launch

of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark underscores our commitment to advancing

prostate cancer care globally. By working with Cardirad, we are ensuring that

patients and clinicians in the Nordics benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic

technology."



Isoprotrace® has already received marketing authorization and is available in

the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, and is expected to be available soon in more

EU countries, reflecting Isotopia's robust supply chain and dedication to

expanding patient access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals



For more information about Isoprotrace®, including product details and

availability in Sweden and Denmark, please contact Cardirad at

mailto:info@cardirad.com or Isotopia's official product page

https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/



About Isotopia Molecular Imaging



Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical

development, specializing in theranostic solutions that enhance diagnostic

accuracy and treatment efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and

patient-centred care, Isotopia delivers reliable, high-quality

radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers worldwide.



https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/



About Cardirad Nordic



Cardirad Nordic distributes advanced healthcare products across the Nordic and

Baltic regions, supporting healthcare providers with access to leading medical

technologies.



https://cardirad.com/cardirad-nordic



