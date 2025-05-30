Isotopia and Cardirad Announce Launch of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark, Expanding Access to Advanced Prostate Cancer Imaging
Petah Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Isotopia Molecular Imaging, in
partnership with Cardirad , proudly announces the launch of Isoprotrace®-an
advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging-in
Sweden and Denmark.
The introduction of Isoprotrace® into these Nordic markets marks a significant
step forward in expanding access to precision diagnostic tools for prostate
cancer. Isoprotrace® is a ready-to-use, multi-dose kit designed for the
efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous
injection, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance the detection and
management of prostate cancer through PET imaging. It is indicated for primary
staging of high-risk prostate cancer patients prior to curative therapy, as well
as for those with suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.
partnership with Cardirad , proudly announces the launch of Isoprotrace®-an
advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging-in
Sweden and Denmark.
The introduction of Isoprotrace® into these Nordic markets marks a significant
step forward in expanding access to precision diagnostic tools for prostate
cancer. Isoprotrace® is a ready-to-use, multi-dose kit designed for the
efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous
injection, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance the detection and
management of prostate cancer through PET imaging. It is indicated for primary
staging of high-risk prostate cancer patients prior to curative therapy, as well
as for those with suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.
Cardirad, a leading distributor of healthcare products in the region, will
ensure that Isoprotrace® is readily accessible to medical facilities across
Sweden and Denmark. "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to bring this
innovative diagnostic solution to clinicians and patients in the Nordic region,"
said John Storbjörk, President at Cardirad. "Isoprotrace® provides healthcare
professionals with a valuable tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize
patient care in prostate cancer."
Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant, commented, "The launch
of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark underscores our commitment to advancing
prostate cancer care globally. By working with Cardirad, we are ensuring that
patients and clinicians in the Nordics benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic
technology."
Isoprotrace® has already received marketing authorization and is available in
the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, and is expected to be available soon in more
EU countries, reflecting Isotopia's robust supply chain and dedication to
expanding patient access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals
For more information about Isoprotrace®, including product details and
availability in Sweden and Denmark, please contact Cardirad at
mailto:info@cardirad.com or Isotopia's official product page
https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/
About Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical
development, specializing in theranostic solutions that enhance diagnostic
accuracy and treatment efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and
patient-centred care, Isotopia delivers reliable, high-quality
radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers worldwide.
https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/
About Cardirad Nordic
Cardirad Nordic distributes advanced healthcare products across the Nordic and
Baltic regions, supporting healthcare providers with access to leading medical
technologies.
https://cardirad.com/cardirad-nordic
Contact:
Sil Deri
mailto:sderi@isotopia-global.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-and-c
ardirad-announce-launch-of-isoprotrace-in-sweden-and-denmark-expanding-access-to
-advanced-prostate-cancer-imaging-302468348.html
Contact:
+972542088358
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6045493
OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging
ensure that Isoprotrace® is readily accessible to medical facilities across
Sweden and Denmark. "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to bring this
innovative diagnostic solution to clinicians and patients in the Nordic region,"
said John Storbjörk, President at Cardirad. "Isoprotrace® provides healthcare
professionals with a valuable tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize
patient care in prostate cancer."
Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant, commented, "The launch
of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark underscores our commitment to advancing
prostate cancer care globally. By working with Cardirad, we are ensuring that
patients and clinicians in the Nordics benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic
technology."
Isoprotrace® has already received marketing authorization and is available in
the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, and is expected to be available soon in more
EU countries, reflecting Isotopia's robust supply chain and dedication to
expanding patient access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals
For more information about Isoprotrace®, including product details and
availability in Sweden and Denmark, please contact Cardirad at
mailto:info@cardirad.com or Isotopia's official product page
https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/
About Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical
development, specializing in theranostic solutions that enhance diagnostic
accuracy and treatment efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and
patient-centred care, Isotopia delivers reliable, high-quality
radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers worldwide.
https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/
About Cardirad Nordic
Cardirad Nordic distributes advanced healthcare products across the Nordic and
Baltic regions, supporting healthcare providers with access to leading medical
technologies.
https://cardirad.com/cardirad-nordic
Contact:
Sil Deri
mailto:sderi@isotopia-global.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-and-c
ardirad-announce-launch-of-isoprotrace-in-sweden-and-denmark-expanding-access-to
-advanced-prostate-cancer-imaging-302468348.html
Contact:
+972542088358
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6045493
OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Autor folgen