United Labels Projects 2025 Growth Following Strong Q1 Results
United Labels AG begins 2025 with strategic optimism, balancing a Q1 revenue dip with strong online growth and a robust order backlog, setting the stage for a promising year.
- United Labels AG reported consolidated revenues of €4.2 million in Q1 2025, down from €5.8 million in the previous year due to timing of customer promotions.
- Despite the revenue decline, EBITDA was €0.4 million, slightly lower than €0.5 million in Q1 2024, with EBIT at €0.3 million compared to €0.4 million last year.
- Consolidated net income for Q1 2025 was €0.2 million, resulting in a return on sales of 4.5%.
- The company expects growth in both revenue and earnings for the full year 2025, despite the first-quarter revenue decline.
- As of March 31, 2025, the order backlog increased to €12.7 million, up from €11.6 million the previous year.
- United Labels' online business saw a significant 44% increase in revenue during the same period, contributing to the CEO's optimism for the remainder of the financial year.
+4,05 %
+5,48 %
-11,49 %
+13,24 %
-31,86 %
-44,20 %
+62,96 %
-22,81 %
-98,05 %
ISIN:DE0005489561WKN:548956
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte