    Highlight Communications Reveals Q1 2025 Financial Results!

    In a whirlwind of financial shifts, Highlight Group's latest quarterly report reveals a dip in equity and a deeper EBIT loss, despite a slight uptick in sales.

    • The Highlight Group's equity ratio decreased to 22.0% as of March 31, 2025, from 24.3% at the end of 2024.
    • Consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2025 were CHF 79.9 million, which is CHF 1.2 million higher than the previous year.
    • EBIT for the first quarter of 2025 was CHF -17.0 million, compared to CHF -5.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
    • Consolidated net profit for the period decreased by CHF 10.3 million, from CHF -8.3 million to CHF -18.6 million year-on-year.
    • Capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized were down by CHF 15.0 million compared to the previous year.
    • The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025, is available for download on the Highlight Communications AG website.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Highlight Communications is on 30.05.2025.

    The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,1450EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.


    Highlight Communications

    -0,43 %
    -2,13 %
    -5,35 %
    +2,68 %
    -51,88 %
    -69,25 %
    -67,14 %
    -73,98 %
    -79,41 %
    ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299





