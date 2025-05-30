Highlight Communications Reveals Q1 2025 Financial Results!

The Highlight Group's equity ratio decreased to 22.0% as of March 31, 2025, from 24.3% at the end of 2024.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2025 were CHF 79.9 million, which is CHF 1.2 million higher than the previous year.

EBIT for the first quarter of 2025 was CHF -17.0 million, compared to CHF -5.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated net profit for the period decreased by CHF 10.3 million, from CHF -8.3 million to CHF -18.6 million year-on-year.

Capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized were down by CHF 15.0 million compared to the previous year.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025, is available for download on the Highlight Communications AG website.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Highlight Communications is on 30.05.2025.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 1,1450EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.






