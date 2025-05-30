Allane Mobility Group Launches 2025 with Success

Allane Mobility Group reported a positive start to fiscal year 2025 with an EBT of €3.8 million, improving from a loss of €-4.8 million in the previous year.

The group's contract portfolio increased to 149,600 contracts, marking a 4.2% rise from December 31, 2024, and a 19.6% increase from March 31, 2024.

Operating consolidated revenue grew by 26.7% to €131.6 million compared to €103.8 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher leasing income in the Captive Leasing segment.

Consolidated revenue, including operating revenue and sales proceeds, rose by 10.8% year-on-year to €194.5 million.

The company forecasts a contract portfolio of 150,000 to 170,000 contracts and operating revenue between €570 million and €620 million for the full fiscal year 2025.

Allane SE is a multi-brand provider of mobility solutions, with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH as its largest shareholder, holding around 92% of the company.

The price of Allane at the time of the news was 9,5000EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.






