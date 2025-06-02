Daldrup & Söhne AG Boasts 12.7% EBIT Margin in 2024
Daldrup & Söhne AG has turned the tide with remarkable financial growth in 2024. The company not only doubled its EBIT margin but also saw a dramatic surge in free cash flow. With strategic investments in drilling equipment, Daldrup & Söhne AG is poised to harness the booming geothermal energy market.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG achieved an EBIT margin of 12.7% in 2024, up from 5.3% the previous year.
- Free cash flow increased significantly to €9.7 million, compared to €0.5 million in the prior year.
- EBIT rose by 268% to €6.9 million, with total output increasing by 12.7% to €54.6 million.
- The order backlog stood at approximately €31 million, with a relevant market volume of €405 million as of March 2025.
- The company forecasts a total operating performance of around €52 million for 2025, with an EBIT margin expected between 9% and 12%.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG is investing in its drilling equipment fleet to enhance efficiency and capitalize on structural growth trends in the geothermal energy sector.
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2025, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 28.08.2025.
0,00 %
+1,84 %
+8,87 %
+28,34 %
+34,92 %
+105,77 %
+378,35 %
+10,57 %
-23,79 %
ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte