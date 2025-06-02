    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsIuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Iute Group Boosts Profitability Amid Customer Growth Challenges in 3M/2025

    Iute Group's Q1 2025 results reveal a robust financial stride, marked by heightened efficiency and profitability, even as customer numbers slightly dipped.

    • Iute Group reported unaudited results for Q1 2025, showing improved operational efficiency and profitability despite a 1.6% decline in active customers to 258,000.
    • Revenue per customer increased by 2.1% to €441, while total revenue rose by 9.0% to €28.8 million.
    • The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 3.6% to €430.5 million, with equity up 2.7% to €76.5 million as of March 31, 2025.
    • Loan payouts increased by 1.7% to €83.5 million, and the number of loans signed rose by 10.1% to 83,000, reflecting improved risk management.
    • The net profit for Q1 2025 reached €3.4 million, a significant increase from €2.2 million in Q1 2024, despite one-off expenses related to changes in LGD calculation.
    • Iute Group aims to achieve a balance sheet target of €510 million and over one million active customers by the end of 2027, focusing on digital and personalized banking services.


    IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26

    0,00 %
    -0,05 %
    +1,58 %
    +6,62 %
    +8,21 %
    +5,74 %
    -2,49 %
    ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Iute Group Boosts Profitability Amid Customer Growth Challenges in 3M/2025 Iute Group's Q1 2025 results reveal a robust financial stride, marked by heightened efficiency and profitability, even as customer numbers slightly dipped.