Iute Group Boosts Profitability Amid Customer Growth Challenges in 3M/2025
Iute Group's Q1 2025 results reveal a robust financial stride, marked by heightened efficiency and profitability, even as customer numbers slightly dipped.
- Iute Group reported unaudited results for Q1 2025, showing improved operational efficiency and profitability despite a 1.6% decline in active customers to 258,000.
- Revenue per customer increased by 2.1% to €441, while total revenue rose by 9.0% to €28.8 million.
- The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 3.6% to €430.5 million, with equity up 2.7% to €76.5 million as of March 31, 2025.
- Loan payouts increased by 1.7% to €83.5 million, and the number of loans signed rose by 10.1% to 83,000, reflecting improved risk management.
- The net profit for Q1 2025 reached €3.4 million, a significant increase from €2.2 million in Q1 2024, despite one-off expenses related to changes in LGD calculation.
- Iute Group aims to achieve a balance sheet target of €510 million and over one million active customers by the end of 2027, focusing on digital and personalized banking services.
0,00 %
-0,05 %
+1,58 %
+6,62 %
+8,21 %
+5,74 %
-2,49 %
ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.