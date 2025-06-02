Swissnet AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsbeaconsmind AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu beaconsmind

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Starke FY24-Zahlen: Umsatz +112% auf CHF 13,1m.
    • EBITDA steigt auf CHF 2,5m, Marge bei 19,2%.
    • BUY-Empfehlung mit Kursziel EUR 20, 12 Monate.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Swissnet AG - from NuWays AG

    02.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Swissnet AG

    Company Name: Swissnet AG
    ISIN: CH0451123589

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 02.06.2025
    Target price: EUR 20.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Strong preliminary FY24 highlighted by strong FCF

    Swissnet released preliminary FY24 figures showcasing the successful operational turnaround achieved in FY23 as well as strong growth, even exceeding the guidance on the top-line. In detail:

    FY24p sales increased by 112% YoY to CHF 13.1m (eNuW: CHF 12.8m; eCons: CHF 12.8m), slightly ahead of the company's guidance of CHF 12.9m. The strong top-line growth was driven by a combination of solid organic momentum and the full-year contribution from prior acquisitions completed in 2023 (Socialwave, Netopsie, KADSOFT & T2), underscoring the scalability of Swissnet's platform and the successful integration of acquired entities. Notably, SaaS revenues rose 55% yoy to CHF 7.0m, while hardware sales surged 270% yoy to CHF 6.1m. Recurring revenues comprised ~77% of total sales, highlighting the strength and visibility of the group's business model

    Accordingly, FY24p adj. EBITDA improved significantly to CHF 2.5m (eNuW: CHF 2.5m; eCons: CHF 2.4m), compared to CHF -0.4m in FY23, thus implying a margin of 19.2%. This arrived predominantly on the back of scale-driven operating leverage as well as realized synergies stemming from previous acquisitions. Notably, FCF came in much stronger than expected at CHF 2.6m (eNuW: CHF -0.5m, eCons: CHF 0.3m), highlighting the company's cash conversion ability.

    Pro-forma result sets the stage. On a pro-forma basis, accounting for the full-year contribution of Swissnet AG (incl. Swissnet ICT), the Group would have generated CHF 21.0m revenues (+25% yoy) and CHF 4.4m EBITDA (+438% yoy). These figures represent the baseline for FY25e comparables, further supported by a high degree of operating leverage and synergy realization in the post-merger structure. Against this backdrop, management's guidance of CHF 26-28m sales (eNuW: CHF 26.5m, eCons: CHF 27.1m) and c. CHF 6m adj. EBITDA (eNuW: CHF 6.1m, eCons: CHF 6.2m) appears reasonable.

    On top of the strong preliminary release, recent contract wins (e.g., CHF 1.2m IoT deal with a tobacco multinational, EUR6.2m infrastructure contract with a European drugstore chain) and expansion into Morocco with Aleph Hospitality added further momentum, which has not yet materialized in the share price, visible in the undemanding valuation of only 4.4x EV/EBITDA FY26e.

    Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 20 PT based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32764.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2148574 02.06.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:




    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
