Rational Clinches Best Managed Award Again: Third-Time Winner!

Rational AG has won the Best Managed Companies Award for the third consecutive time.

The award recognizes medium-sized and family-run businesses for exceptional entrepreneurial conduct, presented by Deloitte Private, Union de Banques Suisses, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.

Rational impressed the jury with its performance in strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and finance.

Markus Paschmann, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, expressed pride in receiving the award, highlighting the company's passion, team spirit, and continuous improvement.

Rational is a global leader in innovative cooking systems for commercial food preparation, with a customer base that includes various sectors such as restaurants, hospitals, and military.

In 2024, Rational achieved a 50% global market share, EUR 1.194 billion in sales, EUR 314 million EBIT, a 26% EBIT margin, and a 78% equity ratio.

The next important date, Financial Figures / Half-Year 2025 Conference Call, at Rational is on 05.08.2025.

