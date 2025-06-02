Nemetschek SE Secures Leadership: CEO & CFO Contracts Extended to 2028

The Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE has extended the contracts of CEO Yves Padrines and CFO Louise Öfverström until the end of 2028.

Under Yves Padrines' leadership since March 2022, Nemetschek has shifted to subscription and SaaS models, expanded internationally, and invested in AI, cloud solutions, and digital twins.

CFO Louise Öfverström, appointed in January 2023, has enhanced financial processes, improved operational excellence, and oversaw the placement of a EUR 300 million promissory note.

The Executive Board was strengthened in January 2025 with the addition of Usman Shuja, who leads the Build & Construct Division and serves as CEO of Bluebeam.

The Nemetschek Group is a leading software provider for the AEC/O and media industries, focusing on digital transformation and technologies like AI and digital twins.

In 2024, Nemetschek achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million, and it is certified according to ISO 27001 for information security management systems.

The next important date, BNP Paribas Exane 27th CEO Conference, at Nemetschek is on 03.06.2025.

