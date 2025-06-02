ASP Isotopes and Isotopia Announce Supply Agreement for Gadolinium-160 to Accelerate Terbium-161 Production for Advanced Cancer Therapies

Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) and

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. have entered into a strategic agreement to

secure the supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for

producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant

potential in targeted radiotherapeutics.



This partnership addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling

Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine

tumors, and other malignancies.





Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte ASP IsoTopes - Profitieren vom UranBoom?! ASP Isotopes +1,32 % Aktie 27 Aufrufe heute 90BVB09 vor 33 Minuten

Under the agreement, ASP Isotopes will leverage its proprietary QuantumEnrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotopeessential for manufacturing Tb-161.The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotopeenrichment-previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176(Yb-176)-with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotopeproduction. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) andmaintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past twoyears.Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes , emphasized the agreement's significance: "Bysupplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development ofTb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us tosupport the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes.This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, whichcould redefine cancer treatment paradigms."Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia , highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages:"Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enablesprecise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthytissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us toscale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates towardcommercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the productionwill start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells,offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. Thisprecision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targetedradiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreementcomes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their abilityto deliver localized radiation therapy via tumor-seeking molecules.About ASP Isotopes Inc.ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in advanced isotope separation technologies,including its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment,which produce stable isotopes without radioactive waste. The company's initialfocus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for thehealthcare and technology industries. The Company has isotope enrichmentfacilities in Pretoria, South Africa. For more information, please visithttps://www.aspisotopes.com/ .About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities inIsrael, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The companycollaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novelradiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of theradiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment optionsfor cancer patients worldwide.Contact: mailto:eshalom@isotopia-global.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asp-isotopes-and-isotopia-announce-supply-agreement-for-gadolinium-160-to-accelerate-terbium-161-production-for-advanced-cancer-therapies-302470164.htmlContact:+972-54-8182374Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6046536OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging