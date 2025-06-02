    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsASP Isotopes AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ASP Isotopes
    ASP Isotopes and Isotopia Announce Supply Agreement for Gadolinium-160 to Accelerate Terbium-161 Production for Advanced Cancer Therapies

    Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) and
    Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. have entered into a strategic agreement to
    secure the supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for
    producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant
    potential in targeted radiotherapeutics.

    This partnership addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling
    Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine
    tumors, and other malignancies.

    Under the agreement, ASP Isotopes will leverage its proprietary Quantum
    Enrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotope
    essential for manufacturing Tb-161.

    The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotope
    enrichment-previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176
    (Yb-176)-with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotope
    production. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and
    maintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past two
    years.

    Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes , emphasized the agreement's significance: "By
    supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of
    Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to
    support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes.
    This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which
    could redefine cancer treatment paradigms."

    Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia , highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages:
    "Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enables
    precise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthy
    tissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us to
    scale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates toward
    commercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the production
    will start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."

    Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells,
    offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. This
    precision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targeted
    radiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreement
    comes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their ability
    to deliver localized radiation therapy via tumor-seeking molecules.

    About ASP Isotopes Inc.

    ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in advanced isotope separation technologies,
    including its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment,
    which produce stable isotopes without radioactive waste. The company's initial
    focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the
    healthcare and technology industries. The Company has isotope enrichment
    facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. For more information, please visit
    https://www.aspisotopes.com/ .

    About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.

    Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities in
    Israel, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177
    and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The company
    collaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novel
    radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.

    This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the
    radiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment options
    for cancer patients worldwide.

    Contact: mailto:eshalom@isotopia-global.com

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asp-isotopes-a
    nd-isotopia-announce-supply-agreement-for-gadolinium-160-to-accelerate-terbium-1
    61-production-for-advanced-cancer-therapies-302470164.html

    Contact:

    +972-54-8182374

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6046536
    OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging


    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
