ASP Isotopes and Isotopia Announce Supply Agreement for Gadolinium-160 to Accelerate Terbium-161 Production for Advanced Cancer Therapies
Petach Tikva, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) and
Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. have entered into a strategic agreement to
secure the supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for
producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant
potential in targeted radiotherapeutics.
This partnership addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling
Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine
tumors, and other malignancies.
Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. have entered into a strategic agreement to
secure the supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160), a critical precursor isotope for
producing Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical isotope with significant
potential in targeted radiotherapeutics.
This partnership addresses longstanding supply challenges for Gd-160, enabling
Isotopia to advance Tb-161-based therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine
tumors, and other malignancies.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
Under the agreement, ASP Isotopes will leverage its proprietary Quantum
Enrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotope
essential for manufacturing Tb-161.
The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotope
enrichment-previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176
(Yb-176)-with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotope
production. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and
maintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past two
years.
Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes , emphasized the agreement's significance: "By
supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of
Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to
support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes.
This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which
could redefine cancer treatment paradigms."
Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia , highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages:
"Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enables
precise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthy
tissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us to
scale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates toward
commercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the production
will start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."
Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells,
offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. This
precision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targeted
radiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreement
comes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their ability
to deliver localized radiation therapy via tumor-seeking molecules.
About ASP Isotopes Inc.
ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in advanced isotope separation technologies,
including its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment,
which produce stable isotopes without radioactive waste. The company's initial
focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the
healthcare and technology industries. The Company has isotope enrichment
facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. For more information, please visit
https://www.aspisotopes.com/ .
About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.
Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities in
Israel, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177
and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The company
collaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novel
radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.
This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the
radiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment options
for cancer patients worldwide.
Contact: mailto:eshalom@isotopia-global.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asp-isotopes-a
nd-isotopia-announce-supply-agreement-for-gadolinium-160-to-accelerate-terbium-1
61-production-for-advanced-cancer-therapies-302470164.html
Contact:
+972-54-8182374
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6046536
OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Enrichment technology to provide Isotopia with enriched Gd-160, a stable isotope
essential for manufacturing Tb-161.
The collaboration combines ASP Isotopes' expertise in large-scale isotope
enrichment-previously demonstrated through its production of Ytterbium-176
(Yb-176)-with Isotopia's proven capabilities in commercial-scale medical isotope
production. Isotopia has consistently manufactured Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and
maintained weekly Tb-161 production for its clinical trials over the past two
years.
Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes , emphasized the agreement's significance: "By
supplying Gd-160, we are eliminating a major bottleneck in the development of
Tb-161 therapies. Our investment in enrichment technology positions us to
support the radiopharmaceutical industry's growing demand for stable isotopes.
This partnership accelerates the path to clinical adoption of Tb-161, which
could redefine cancer treatment paradigms."
Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia , highlighted Tb-161's therapeutic advantages:
"Tb-161's dual mechanism of action, including Auger electron emissions, enables
precise targeting of micro-metastases while minimizing damage to healthy
tissues. This partnership ensures a reliable Gd-160 supply chain, allowing us to
scale production and advance our Tb-161-labeled drug candidates toward
commercialization. We produce in our site in Israel and shortly the production
will start in our second site in Indianapolis in the US."
Tb-161's Auger electrons induce double-strand DNA breaks in cancer cells,
offering potential advantages over Lu-177 and alpha-emitting isotopes. This
precision aligns with the oncology field's shift toward targeted
radiotherapeutics, which improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The agreement
comes as global interest in radiopharmaceuticals surges, driven by their ability
to deliver localized radiation therapy via tumor-seeking molecules.
About ASP Isotopes Inc.
ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in advanced isotope separation technologies,
including its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment,
which produce stable isotopes without radioactive waste. The company's initial
focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the
healthcare and technology industries. The Company has isotope enrichment
facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. For more information, please visit
https://www.aspisotopes.com/ .
About Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.
Isotopia is a global leader in medical isotope production, with facilities in
Israel, Europe, and the U.S. Its integrated platform includes cyclotrons, Lu-177
and Tb-161 production sites, and sterile manufacturing capabilities. The company
collaborates with researchers and clinicians to develop novel
radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and targeted therapy.
This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of the
radiopharmaceutical revolution, with the potential to expand treatment options
for cancer patients worldwide.
Contact: mailto:eshalom@isotopia-global.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659964/Isotopia_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asp-isotopes-a
nd-isotopia-announce-supply-agreement-for-gadolinium-160-to-accelerate-terbium-1
61-production-for-advanced-cancer-therapies-302470164.html
Contact:
+972-54-8182374
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171734/6046536
OTS: Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu ASP Isotopes - A3DRP8 - US00218A1051
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über ASP Isotopes. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
1000Berlin65 schrieb 29.11.24, 12:02
heute früh habe ich folgenden Beitrag entdeckt. Vorab, der Verfasser besitzt Anteile an ASPI. Trotzdem finde ich diese Darstellung recht wertneutral. Es wird nochmal auf sämtliche Details zu ASPI eingegangen. Sehr interessant finde ich das Thema QLE, wo es vermutlich noch in diesem Jahr weitere Informationen geben wird, bzw. sogar ein Börsengang anvisiert wird.... Zum Ende geht er auch auf Fuzzy ausführlich ein und dort klingt dann doch Einiges wieder etwas anders !mitdiskutieren »
Nun habe ich ja nicht so viele Anteile, lediglich eine kleine dreistellige Zahl zu einem EK von 7,15 $ ! Für mich bin ich zu dem Schluss gekommen, nicht zu verkaufen, ja evtl. nochmal minimal aufzustocken um den EK zu senken.
Schaut es euch an, betätigt den Übersetzer und urteilt selbst. Viel Spaß
https://jamessoldinger.medium.com/asp-isotopes-a-tiny-company-solving-giant-problems-6cf1d0a83f66
Nun habe ich ja nicht so viele Anteile, lediglich eine kleine dreistellige Zahl zu einem EK von 7,15 $ ! Für mich bin ich zu dem Schluss gekommen, nicht zu verkaufen, ja evtl. nochmal minimal aufzustocken um den EK zu senken.
Schaut es euch an, betätigt den Übersetzer und urteilt selbst. Viel Spaß
https://jamessoldinger.medium.com/asp-isotopes-a-tiny-company-solving-giant-problems-6cf1d0a83f66
1000Berlin65 schrieb 28.11.24, 12:22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJIHuToh8Nsmitdiskutieren »
1000Berlin65 schrieb 28.11.24, 12:20
Das Unternehmen für fortschrittliche Werkstoffe antwortete, dass der Bericht „spekulative Vermutungen“ und Behauptungen enthalte, die „ungenau oder voller Anspielungen“ seien und mit denen versucht werde, Investoren in die Irre zu führen.mitdiskutieren »
ASP Isotopes gab außerdem bekannt, dass es dabei sei, drei Anlagen zur Isotopenanreicherung in Südafrika in Betrieb zu nehmen, und widerlegte damit die Vorwürfe von Fuzzy Panda, die Technik sei versagt.
In der ersten Anlage soll Kohlenstoff-14 für den Einsatz im Gesundheitswesen und in der Agrochemie anreichern, in der zweiten Anlage soll Silizium-28 anreichert werden, das nach Ansicht des Unternehmens schnellere und effizientere Halbleiter für den Einsatz in der künstlichen Intelligenz und der Quanteninformatik ermöglichen soll.
Die dritte Anlage soll Ytterbium-176 anreichern, einen äußerst wichtigen Rohstoff, der bei der Herstellung radioonkologischer Therapien wie Pluvicto von Novarits verwendet wird.
„Hoffentlich wird das Unternehmen in der ersten Hälfte des nächsten Jahres mit der Produktproduktion beginnen“, sagte CEO Paul Mann am Mittwochmorgen in einem Interview .
Die Mehrheit der auf Stocktwits befragten Privatanleger ist davon überzeugt, dass der Kursrückgang bei ASI Isotope eine großartige Kaufgelegenheit darstellt.
Einige Nutzer der Plattform hoffen jedoch auf eine robustere Antwort des Unternehmens, die über die Pressemitteilung hinausgeht, in der nicht auf die spezifischen Anschuldigungen von Fuzzy Panda eingegangen wird.
Ein anderer Benutzer meint, dass der Bericht nicht unbedingt eine starke Reaktion erfordert.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/aspi-stock-falls-for-third-day-as-short-seller-pressure-persists-despite-ceo-rebuttal-retail-buys-the-dip/ar-AA1uSbV1?apiversion=v2&noservercache=1&domshim=1&renderwebcomponents=1&wcseo=1&batchservertelemetry=1&noservertelemetry=1
ASP Isotopes gab außerdem bekannt, dass es dabei sei, drei Anlagen zur Isotopenanreicherung in Südafrika in Betrieb zu nehmen, und widerlegte damit die Vorwürfe von Fuzzy Panda, die Technik sei versagt.
In der ersten Anlage soll Kohlenstoff-14 für den Einsatz im Gesundheitswesen und in der Agrochemie anreichern, in der zweiten Anlage soll Silizium-28 anreichert werden, das nach Ansicht des Unternehmens schnellere und effizientere Halbleiter für den Einsatz in der künstlichen Intelligenz und der Quanteninformatik ermöglichen soll.
Die dritte Anlage soll Ytterbium-176 anreichern, einen äußerst wichtigen Rohstoff, der bei der Herstellung radioonkologischer Therapien wie Pluvicto von Novarits verwendet wird.
„Hoffentlich wird das Unternehmen in der ersten Hälfte des nächsten Jahres mit der Produktproduktion beginnen“, sagte CEO Paul Mann am Mittwochmorgen in einem Interview .
Die Mehrheit der auf Stocktwits befragten Privatanleger ist davon überzeugt, dass der Kursrückgang bei ASI Isotope eine großartige Kaufgelegenheit darstellt.
Einige Nutzer der Plattform hoffen jedoch auf eine robustere Antwort des Unternehmens, die über die Pressemitteilung hinausgeht, in der nicht auf die spezifischen Anschuldigungen von Fuzzy Panda eingegangen wird.
Ein anderer Benutzer meint, dass der Bericht nicht unbedingt eine starke Reaktion erfordert.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/aspi-stock-falls-for-third-day-as-short-seller-pressure-persists-despite-ceo-rebuttal-retail-buys-the-dip/ar-AA1uSbV1?apiversion=v2&noservercache=1&domshim=1&renderwebcomponents=1&wcseo=1&batchservertelemetry=1&noservertelemetry=1
Autor folgen
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte