Gerresheimer's 2025 Guidance Gets a Major Update!

Gerresheimer AG is adjusting its guidance for 2025 due to subdued demand in the cosmetics market and a temporary decline in demand for oral liquid medication containment solutions.

Organic revenue growth for Q2 2025 is expected to be in the low single-digit percentage range, with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 19%.

The company now anticipates organic revenue growth of 1-2% for the entire 2025 financial year, down from the previous forecast of 3-5%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is now expected to be around 20%, reduced from 22%.

A new dividend proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2025, reducing the dividend to EUR 0.04 per share from EUR 1.25 per share.

Gerresheimer will provide a full update on Q2 and H1 results, as well as mid-term guidance, on July 10, 2025.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Gerresheimer is on 05.06.2025.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 58,28EUR and was down -8,19 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,22 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.726,72PKT (+0,10 %).





