Grünenthal announces acquisition of the rights to Cialis® from Lilly in Mexico, Brazil & Colombia

Aachen, Germany (ots) -



- Grünenthal announces that it agreed to acquire the commercial rights to

Cialis® from Eli Lilly and Company in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, further

strengthening Grünenthal's footprint in Latin America.

- As part of the acquisition, Grünenthal will transfer the manufacturing of

Cialis® to its production site in Chile.

- Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested more than EUR2 billion in successful M&A

transactions, significantly strengthening its profitability.



Grünenthal today announced the acquisition of the commercial rights to Cialis®

(tadalafil) in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Eli Lilly and Company. Over the

next few years, Grünenthal and Lilly will work together to transfer the

manufacturing to Grünenthal's production site in Santiago, Chile, that will

supply Cialis® for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia moving forward. The transaction

is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction

of customary closing conditions. Grünenthal will finance the transaction using

available liquidity. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.





