Grünenthal announces acquisition of the rights to Cialis® from Lilly in Mexico, Brazil & Colombia
Aachen, Germany (ots) -
- Grünenthal announces that it agreed to acquire the commercial rights to
Cialis® from Eli Lilly and Company in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, further
strengthening Grünenthal's footprint in Latin America.
- As part of the acquisition, Grünenthal will transfer the manufacturing of
Cialis® to its production site in Chile.
- Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested more than EUR2 billion in successful M&A
transactions, significantly strengthening its profitability.
Grünenthal today announced the acquisition of the commercial rights to Cialis®
(tadalafil) in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Eli Lilly and Company. Over the
next few years, Grünenthal and Lilly will work together to transfer the
manufacturing to Grünenthal's production site in Santiago, Chile, that will
supply Cialis® for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia moving forward. The transaction
is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction
of customary closing conditions. Grünenthal will finance the transaction using
available liquidity. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
Grünenthal today announced the acquisition of the commercial rights to Cialis®
(tadalafil) in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Eli Lilly and Company. Over the
next few years, Grünenthal and Lilly will work together to transfer the
manufacturing to Grünenthal's production site in Santiago, Chile, that will
supply Cialis® for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia moving forward. The transaction
is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction
of customary closing conditions. Grünenthal will finance the transaction using
available liquidity. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs
and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men[1]. The acquisition
will expand Grünenthal's Latin American Men's Health product portfolio.
"Executing on our strategy of targeted acquisitions, Cialis® will expand our
existing portfolio in the region and strengthen Grünenthal's Latin American
business", says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO, Grünenthal. "In 2022, we acquired Nebido
® , a long-acting treatment for testosterone deficiency, and with Cialis ® we
can continue to serve our existing customer base and foster our growth in key
Latin American markets."
Through the acquisition of Cialis®, Grünenthal continues executing its strategy
of acquiring established medicines to expand its portfolio and increase its
profitability. Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested over EUR2 billion in the
acquisition of established medicines, including Nebido®, the European rights to
Crestor® and Nexium®, as well as the global rights to Vimovo® (excluding the
U.S. and Japan), Qutenza® and Zomig® (excluding Japan). In 2023, Grünenthal
established Grünenthal Meds, a joint venture with Kyowa Kirin International,
which manages a portfolio of 13 brands primarily focused on pain management and,
in 2024, acquired the US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik®.
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and
achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.
More information: http://www.grunenthal.com/
[1] In Mexico Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile
dysfunction and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men.
For further information, please contact:
Maren Thurow
Head Global Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
E-Mail: mailto:Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.com
Phone: +44 7917 196855
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/6046618
OTS: Grünenthal Group
