    Grünenthal announces acquisition of the rights to Cialis® from Lilly in Mexico, Brazil & Colombia

    Aachen, Germany (ots) -

    - Grünenthal announces that it agreed to acquire the commercial rights to
    Cialis® from Eli Lilly and Company in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, further
    strengthening Grünenthal's footprint in Latin America.
    - As part of the acquisition, Grünenthal will transfer the manufacturing of
    Cialis® to its production site in Chile.
    - Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested more than EUR2 billion in successful M&A
    transactions, significantly strengthening its profitability.

    Grünenthal today announced the acquisition of the commercial rights to Cialis®
    (tadalafil) in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia from Eli Lilly and Company. Over the
    next few years, Grünenthal and Lilly will work together to transfer the
    manufacturing to Grünenthal's production site in Santiago, Chile, that will
    supply Cialis® for Mexico, Brazil and Colombia moving forward. The transaction
    is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction
    of customary closing conditions. Grünenthal will finance the transaction using
    available liquidity. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

    Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile dysfunction and signs
    and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men[1]. The acquisition
    will expand Grünenthal's Latin American Men's Health product portfolio.

    "Executing on our strategy of targeted acquisitions, Cialis® will expand our
    existing portfolio in the region and strengthen Grünenthal's Latin American
    business", says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO, Grünenthal. "In 2022, we acquired Nebido
    ® , a long-acting treatment for testosterone deficiency, and with Cialis ® we
    can continue to serve our existing customer base and foster our growth in key
    Latin American markets."

    Through the acquisition of Cialis®, Grünenthal continues executing its strategy
    of acquiring established medicines to expand its portfolio and increase its
    profitability. Since 2017, Grünenthal has invested over EUR2 billion in the
    acquisition of established medicines, including Nebido®, the European rights to
    Crestor® and Nexium®, as well as the global rights to Vimovo® (excluding the
    U.S. and Japan), Qutenza® and Zomig® (excluding Japan). In 2023, Grünenthal
    established Grünenthal Meds, a joint venture with Kyowa Kirin International,
    which manages a portfolio of 13 brands primarily focused on pain management and,
    in 2024, acquired the US company Valinor Pharma and the product Movantik®.

    About Grünenthal

    Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
    science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
    record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
    patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
    innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working
    towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

    Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
    countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available
    in approx. 100 countries. In 2024, Grünenthal employed around 4,300 people and
    achieved revenues of EUR1.8 billion.

    More information: http://www.grunenthal.com/

    Follow us on:

    LinkedIn: GrunenthalGroup (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=h
    ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgruenenthal%3ForiginalSubdomain%3Dde&d
    ata=05%7C01%7CCornelia.Kompe%40grunenthal.com%7C33c4cc5a0ca84a7b951e08db76e4c067
    %7C1aa3f19739d54269bcea93372aa086d9%7C0%7C0%7C638234497081315550%7CUnknown%7CTWF
    pbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C30
    00%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tuydSm9SAa1xWwF3Gu3a4jfCAkTvnIhWD8oCqQ7p1TY%3D&reserved=0)

    Instagram: https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww
    .instagram.com%2Fgrunenthal%2F%3Fhl%3Dde&data=05%7C01%7CCornelia.Kompe%40grunent
    hal.com%7C33c4cc5a0ca84a7b951e08db76e4c067%7C1aa3f19739d54269bcea93372aa086d9%7C
    0%7C0%7C638234497081315550%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV
    2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=MNR0%2BN%2B96YgolQME
    sWDZGZhSisNuMeckIKY%2FnFoW4Qk%3D&reserved=0

    [1] In Mexico Cialis® is indicated for the oral treatment of erectile
    dysfunction and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in adult men.

    For further information, please contact:

    Maren Thurow
    Head Global Communication

    Grünenthal GmbH
    52099 Aachen

    E-Mail: mailto:Maren.Thurow@grunenthal.com
    Phone: +44 7917 196855

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/6046618
    OTS: Grünenthal Group


