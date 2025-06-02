Gerresheimer's Bold Move: New 2025 Financial Guidance Unveiled

Gerresheimer adjusts its 2025 financial guidance due to subdued demand in the cosmetics market and a temporary decline in oral liquid medication containment solutions.

Expected organic revenue growth for Q2 2025 is in the low single-digit percentage range, with an adjusted EBITDA margin around 19%.

The company now anticipates organic revenue growth of 1-2% for the entire 2025 financial year, down from the previous estimate of 3-5%.

A new dividend proposal has been made to reduce the payout to 4% of share capital, equating to EUR 0.04 per share, down from EUR 1.25.

Despite current challenges, Gerresheimer's long-term growth prospects remain positive, particularly in biologics and drug delivery systems.

The company plans to provide a full update on Q2 and H1 results, along with mid-term guidance, on July 10, 2025.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Gerresheimer is on 05.06.2025.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 51,18EUR and was down -19,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.790,38PKT (+0,30 %).





