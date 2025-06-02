BIAL Announces Oral Presentation at GBA1 Meeting 2025

Porto, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - BIAL, an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical

company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, today announced that it will

give an oral presentation on its potential disease-modifying compound, BIA

28-6156, at the GBA1 Meeting 2025 being held June 5-7, 2025, in Montreal,

Canada. The GBA1 Meeting 2025 is hosted by McGill University, focusing on all

aspects of GBA1 research, from basic science to clinical trials.



BIAL will be presenting the ACTIVATE study, a Phase II trial evaluating the

efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of BIA

28-6156 in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who have a mutation in the

glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene (GBA-PD). The presentation will happen in the

session "Small molecules targeting GBA1" and will focus on study design, genetic

testing, recruitment challenges, and trial status.





Raquel Costa, the study lead, comments, ' We're witnessing a growing enthusiasm

around the potential of BIA 28-6156 across the Parkinson's community and are

eager to present further insights into the ACTIVATE study design at the upcoming

GBA1 Meeting. We believe this investigational therapy could represent a

significant step forward with the potential to be a much-needed

disease-modifying treatment option for patients living with GBA-PD .'



BIA 28-6156 is a first-in-class, small molecule for once-daily oral

administration, allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase), in

development for the treatment of patients with GBA-PD. By increasing the

activity of GCase, BIA 28-6156 may be the first drug to directly modify the

underlying cause of the disease in this group of patients by re-establishing the

sphingolipid recycling (1,2).



The ACTIVATE study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05819359) is a Phase II, multicenter,

randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy,

safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of BIA 28-6156 in

GBA-PD patients. The study has enrolled 273 genetically confirmed GBA-PD

patients, several of whom have already completed the trial, across 85 sites in

Europe and North America. Topline data from this Phase II study is expected to

be released in the second quarter of 2026.



Presentation Details:



- Date and Time: June 5, 2025; 12:00-12:20 PM

- Session: Small molecules targeting GBA1 - session 2

- Presenter: Raquel Costa, Senior Manager, Clinical Operations, BIAL

- Location : Delta Hotels, Montreal



About BIAL BIAL is a 100-year-old innovation-driven pharmaceutical company

dedicated to improving the health and lives of people worldwide. With a strong

commitment to therapeutic innovation, BIAL has established an ambitious R&D

programme, consistently investing over 20% of its annual revenue in this area.

The company focuses on two key areas with high unmet medical needs:

neurosciences and rare diseases.



In Europe, BIAL operates manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre at its

headquarters in Portugal and maintains subsidiaries in Spain, Germany, the

United Kingdom, Italy, and Switzerland. In addition, BIAL is present in the

United States and selected emerging markets. As part of its international growth

strategy, the company collaborates with established partners through strategic

alliances and licensing agreements to expand access to its healthcare solutions.



Today, BIAL's products are available in more than 50 countries, advancing its

mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with

severe diseases.



For more information about BIA 28-6156:

https://www.bial.com/com/our-research/pipeline/bia-28-6156



For more information about the trial design: http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/

(identifier: NCT05819359)



For more information about BIAL: http://www.bial.com/



References:



1. den Heijer JM et al. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2021 Sep;87(9):3561-3573;



2. Guedes L. et al. Integrated safety analysis of BIA-28-6156 phase 1 clinical

trials (a novel allosteric activator of beta-glucocerebrosidase). Presented at

the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS),

Copenhagen, Denmark. August 27-31, 2023



