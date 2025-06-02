    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    PIERER Mobility Announces Board Shake-Up

    PIERER Mobility AG is set for a pivotal shift as it announces significant changes to its Supervisory Board post the June 2025 Annual General Meeting. Notable departures include Stephan Zöchling, Rajiv Bajaj, and Friedrich Roithner, paving the way for new leadership. Dinesh Thapar, Ernst Chalupsky, and Ewald Oberhammer are poised to bring fresh perspectives to the board. This strategic move aligns with regulatory standards, ensuring transparency and investor confidence.

    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • PIERER Mobility AG announces changes to its Supervisory Board effective after the Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025.
    • Supervisory Board members Stephan Zöchling, Rajiv Bajaj, and Friedrich Roithner will resign following the restructuring of KTM companies.
    • Dinesh Thapar (CFO of Bajaj Auto Limited), Ernst Chalupsky, and Ewald Oberhammer will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the upcoming meeting.
    • The announcement is made in compliance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).
    • The announcement clarifies that it does not constitute an offer or solicitation for securities of PIERER Mobility AG.
    • For further information, investor relations contacts are provided, including phone numbers and email.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 26.08.2025.

    The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





