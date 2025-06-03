37 0 Kommentare Julius Baer Unleashes Potential with Strategic Focus & Execution

Julius Baer embarks on a transformative journey, redefining its future with ambitious targets and a robust strategy for 2026–2028. With a keen focus on legacy issues, governance, and risk management, the Group aims to enhance growth and efficiency. Under the new leadership of CEO Stefan Bollinger and Chair Noel Quinn, transparency and client focus are at the forefront. Julius Baer is committed to leveraging technology and fostering a culture of performance to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

