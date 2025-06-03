Julius Baer Unleashes Potential with Strategic Focus & Execution
Julius Baer embarks on a transformative journey, redefining its future with ambitious targets and a robust strategy for 2026–2028. With a keen focus on legacy issues, governance, and risk management, the Group aims to enhance growth and efficiency. Under the new leadership of CEO Stefan Bollinger and Chair Noel Quinn, transparency and client focus are at the forefront. Julius Baer is committed to leveraging technology and fostering a culture of performance to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Julius Baer has set a focused strategy to address legacy issues and establish new medium-term targets for 2026–2028, including improving net new money to 4–5% and an adjusted cost/income ratio to less than 67% by 2028.
- The Group has implemented governance changes, strengthened risk management, and sharpened its operating model to lay a solid foundation for transformation.
- Five strategic priorities have been set to drive top-line growth and restore positive operating leverage, supported by disciplined risk management.
- New leadership under CEO Stefan Bollinger and Chair Noel Quinn has taken actions to strengthen transparency, accountability, and client focus, with a new strategic agenda and financial targets.
- Julius Baer aims to enhance its product offering, strengthen positions in core geographies, and increase front productivity to achieve a 4–5% net new money growth target by 2028.
- The Group is committed to leveraging technology, fostering a performance and ownership culture, and achieving sustainable performance and long-term value creation for clients, shareholders, and employees.
