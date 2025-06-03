Wienerberger Boosts Growth: Acquires MFP in Ireland

Wienerberger AG has acquired MFP Sales Ltd, a major Irish provider of piping solutions, to strengthen its position in the Irish and UK markets.

The acquisition is part of Wienerberger's growth strategy, following previous acquisitions in Ireland and the UK, aimed at meeting the increasing demand for construction solutions.

MFP generated approximately €25 million in revenue in 2024 and will continue to provide high-quality piping solutions while benefiting from Wienerberger's customer service.

All of MFP's products will be manufactured at Wienerberger's facility in Cork, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The CEO of Wienerberger, Heimo Scheuch, highlighted the growth potential in the Irish residential construction and infrastructure sectors, driven by government initiatives and investments.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of ecological building solutions, with over 20,000 employees and revenues of approximately €4.5 billion in 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 32,29EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.






