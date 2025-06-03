Wienerberger Boosts Growth: Acquires MFP in Ireland
Wienerberger AG's acquisition of MFP Sales Ltd marks a strategic leap forward, bolstering its presence in the Irish and UK markets and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth in the construction industry.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger AG has acquired MFP Sales Ltd, a major Irish provider of piping solutions, to strengthen its position in the Irish and UK markets.
- The acquisition is part of Wienerberger's growth strategy, following previous acquisitions in Ireland and the UK, aimed at meeting the increasing demand for construction solutions.
- MFP generated approximately €25 million in revenue in 2024 and will continue to provide high-quality piping solutions while benefiting from Wienerberger's customer service.
- All of MFP's products will be manufactured at Wienerberger's facility in Cork, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.
- The CEO of Wienerberger, Heimo Scheuch, highlighted the growth potential in the Irish residential construction and infrastructure sectors, driven by government initiatives and investments.
- Wienerberger is a leading international provider of ecological building solutions, with over 20,000 employees and revenues of approximately €4.5 billion in 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 13.08.2025.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 32,29EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000831706
