The Platform Group Expands Globally, Boosts Leadership Team

The Platform Group AG has established new subsidiaries in the US and Switzerland, and a branch office in France to enhance internationalization.

The company aims to increase international revenue outside the DACH region from 22% to over 50% by the end of 2028.

An expansion of the Executive Leadership Team is underway to support the company's growth strategy.

New C-level positions will be filled in Q3 2025 to further bolster the management team.

The company reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.

The Platform Group AG operates in 26 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers, and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

