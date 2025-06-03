    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Gericht zweifelt an Klimaneutralität der Apple Watch

    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Im Prozess um Apples Smartwatch hat das Landgericht Frankfurt Zweifel an dem Werbeversprechen der Klimaneutralität erkennen lassen. Die Deutsche Umwelthilfe hat den US-Konzern wegen irreführender Werbung auf Unterlassung dieser Aussage verklagt und am ersten Verhandlungstag zumindest einen Etappenerfolg erreicht.

    Apple bewirbt mehrere Modelle seiner Apple Watch seit 2023 als "CO2-neutral". Die große Masse der Emissionen werde bereits bei Herstellung und Transport vermieden und ein "kleiner Rest" über naturbasierte Kompensationsprojekte ausgeglichen, heißt es in den entsprechenden Anzeigen.

    Im Prozess musste das Unternehmen einräumen, dass bei einem Kompensationsprojekt in Paraguay erst 25 Prozent langfristig für den genannten Zweck gesichert sind. Einzelne Flächen der Eukalyptus-Plantagen sind demnach nur bis zum Jahr 2029 verpachtet. Die Vorsitzende Richterin gab zu erkennen, dass dies der Kammer nicht ausreiche. Eine Entscheidung soll am 26. August verkündet werden.

    Mehrere hundert Jahre?

    Die Kammer schloss sich in dem Rechtsgespräch aber auch nicht der Umwelthilfe an. Der Verein hält für Waldprojekte eine Laufzeit von mehreren hundert Jahren für notwendig, um freigesetztes CO2 tatsächlich langfristig zu binden. Das Gericht meint hingegen, dass von den Verbrauchern ein Zeitraum bis 2045 oder 2050 erwartet werde.

    Laut Umwelthilfe-Bundesgeschäftsführer Jürgen Resch wird das Plantagenholz alle 14 Jahre abgeholzt und vorwiegend verbrannt, so dass es keinen positiven Klimaeffekt gebe. In einer Mitteilung hält der Verein dem Unternehmen "dreistes Greenwashing und Verbrauchertäuschung" vor. "Ich bin sehr zuversichtlich, dass wir obsiegen werden", sagte Resch nach der Verhandlung. "Was wir auf jeden Fall brauchen, ist eine klare Information des Verbrauchers, dass er sich eine Vorstellung machen kann."

    Apple hält an Aussage fest

    Apple hält trotz der Kritik an den Aussagen zur CO2-Neutralität der Apple Watch fest und verteidigt sie. Ein Sprecher erklärt: "Unsere CO2-neutralen Produkte sind das Ergebnis branchenführender Innovationen in den Bereichen sauberer Energie und kohlenstoffarmen Designs, die die Emissionen deutlich senken. Gleichzeitig investieren wir in sorgfältig ausgewählte naturbasierte Projekte." Die Klagen der DUH erschwerten die notwendigen Klimaschutzmaßnahmen./ceb/DP/stw

    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
