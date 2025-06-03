    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAviva AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aviva
    Aviva and FNZ unveil latest innovations to enhance adviser experience

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Aviva platform continues development of innovative technology to support
    advisers.
    - The latest innovation, the Aviva Analytics tool, is now live with selected
    adviser firms, providing powerful MI and reporting capabilities.
    - This latest innovation is underpinned by the scale and reliability of the
    Aviva platform, which executes around 350,000 automated trades every day.

    Following the launch of its Onshore Bond on Adviser Platform last month, Aviva
    is pleased to announce its latest technology developments, in partnership with
    FNZ, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance support for advisers. The
    developments are already live with a group of selected firms, ahead of a full
    rollout planned later this year.

    Firstly, Aviva Analytics is an advanced MI suite, to be hosted within a new
    Adviser Hub area on Aviva's Adviser Platform.

    It will be available through self-serve and will provide access to complex and
    large volume data reports, containing comprehensive reports and MI. The new
    functionality will allow advisers to easily manipulate and access all the data
    in a single, easy to use report.

    Aviva Analytics will provide additional data and enable Advisers to build
    bespoke reports and filtered by factors such as firm, investment type, product
    type, and individual adviser, without needing to export data to a spreadsheet.

    In addition, further developments will also include enhanced ISA allowance
    availability and a consolidated view of fees and charges.

    These innovations further strengthen the long-term partnership between Aviva and
    FNZ, who have worked together since 2018, delivering an enhanced experience for
    advisers.

    Al Ward, Head of Aviva Adviser Platform, said: "We are very excited about what
    Aviva Analytics will offer, and how it will support advisers in providing better
    MI for their interactions with their clients. The pilot is in its initial
    stages, and we are looking forward to working with these adviser firms and
    getting their feedback. This has been a feature of the way we build and deliver
    upgrades with FNZ, ensuring that our new deliveries meet adviser needs.

    "This is the latest in our recent developments. Earlier this month we also
    announced the deployment of Unipass Letter of Authority on the platform, via
    Origo technology, which was a step forward in removing an industry barrier for
    advisers, and allowing them to recommend the most appropriate solutions for
    their clients.

    "We collaborate very closely with FNZ in planning, prioritising and developing
    these tech developments in support of advisers. When you consider the scale of
