Aviva and FNZ unveil latest innovations to enhance adviser experience
- Aviva platform continues development of innovative technology to support
advisers.
- The latest innovation, the Aviva Analytics tool, is now live with selected
adviser firms, providing powerful MI and reporting capabilities.
- This latest innovation is underpinned by the scale and reliability of the
Aviva platform, which executes around 350,000 automated trades every day.
Following the launch of its Onshore Bond on Adviser Platform last month, Aviva
is pleased to announce its latest technology developments, in partnership with
FNZ, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance support for advisers. The
developments are already live with a group of selected firms, ahead of a full
rollout planned later this year.
Firstly, Aviva Analytics is an advanced MI suite, to be hosted within a new
Adviser Hub area on Aviva's Adviser Platform.
It will be available through self-serve and will provide access to complex and
large volume data reports, containing comprehensive reports and MI. The new
functionality will allow advisers to easily manipulate and access all the data
in a single, easy to use report.
Aviva Analytics will provide additional data and enable Advisers to build
bespoke reports and filtered by factors such as firm, investment type, product
type, and individual adviser, without needing to export data to a spreadsheet.
In addition, further developments will also include enhanced ISA allowance
availability and a consolidated view of fees and charges.
These innovations further strengthen the long-term partnership between Aviva and
FNZ, who have worked together since 2018, delivering an enhanced experience for
advisers.
Al Ward, Head of Aviva Adviser Platform, said: "We are very excited about what
Aviva Analytics will offer, and how it will support advisers in providing better
MI for their interactions with their clients. The pilot is in its initial
stages, and we are looking forward to working with these adviser firms and
getting their feedback. This has been a feature of the way we build and deliver
upgrades with FNZ, ensuring that our new deliveries meet adviser needs.
"This is the latest in our recent developments. Earlier this month we also
announced the deployment of Unipass Letter of Authority on the platform, via
Origo technology, which was a step forward in removing an industry barrier for
advisers, and allowing them to recommend the most appropriate solutions for
their clients.
"We collaborate very closely with FNZ in planning, prioritising and developing
these tech developments in support of advisers. When you consider the scale of
