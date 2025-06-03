Aviva and FNZ unveil latest innovations to enhance adviser experience

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Aviva platform continues development of innovative technology to support

advisers.

- The latest innovation, the Aviva Analytics tool, is now live with selected

adviser firms, providing powerful MI and reporting capabilities.

- This latest innovation is underpinned by the scale and reliability of the

Aviva platform, which executes around 350,000 automated trades every day.



Following the launch of its Onshore Bond on Adviser Platform last month, Aviva

is pleased to announce its latest technology developments, in partnership with

FNZ, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance support for advisers. The

developments are already live with a group of selected firms, ahead of a full

rollout planned later this year.





Firstly, Aviva Analytics is an advanced MI suite, to be hosted within a newAdviser Hub area on Aviva's Adviser Platform.It will be available through self-serve and will provide access to complex andlarge volume data reports, containing comprehensive reports and MI. The newfunctionality will allow advisers to easily manipulate and access all the datain a single, easy to use report.Aviva Analytics will provide additional data and enable Advisers to buildbespoke reports and filtered by factors such as firm, investment type, producttype, and individual adviser, without needing to export data to a spreadsheet.In addition, further developments will also include enhanced ISA allowanceavailability and a consolidated view of fees and charges.These innovations further strengthen the long-term partnership between Aviva andFNZ, who have worked together since 2018, delivering an enhanced experience foradvisers.Al Ward, Head of Aviva Adviser Platform, said: "We are very excited about whatAviva Analytics will offer, and how it will support advisers in providing betterMI for their interactions with their clients. The pilot is in its initialstages, and we are looking forward to working with these adviser firms andgetting their feedback. This has been a feature of the way we build and deliverupgrades with FNZ, ensuring that our new deliveries meet adviser needs."This is the latest in our recent developments. Earlier this month we alsoannounced the deployment of Unipass Letter of Authority on the platform, viaOrigo technology, which was a step forward in removing an industry barrier foradvisers, and allowing them to recommend the most appropriate solutions fortheir clients."We collaborate very closely with FNZ in planning, prioritising and developingthese tech developments in support of advisers. When you consider the scale of