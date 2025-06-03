Evotec SE Unveils Key Outcomes from 2025 AGM
Evotec SE's AGM on June 3, 2025, themed "Pioneering Drug Discovery," was a pivotal event unveiling strategic insights and scientific advancements, with 46.45% share capital represented and key approvals secured.
- Evotec SE held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 3, 2025, under the theme "Pioneering Drug Discovery."
- CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski presented updates on the company's strategic, scientific, and technological developments.
- 46.45% of the registered share capital was represented at the AGM, where most agenda items were adopted with a significant majority.
- The AGM approved the Remuneration Report 2024 and discharged current and former Management and Supervisory Board members of liability for the 2024 financial year.
- Amendments to the Articles of Association were voted on, including the option for virtual meetings and modifications to the Share Performance Plan 2022.
- BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was confirmed as auditors for the fiscal year 2025.
