    Evotec SE Unveils Key Outcomes from 2025 AGM

    Evotec SE's AGM on June 3, 2025, themed "Pioneering Drug Discovery," was a pivotal event unveiling strategic insights and scientific advancements, with 46.45% share capital represented and key approvals secured.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec SE held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 3, 2025, under the theme "Pioneering Drug Discovery."
    • CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski presented updates on the company's strategic, scientific, and technological developments.
    • 46.45% of the registered share capital was represented at the AGM, where most agenda items were adopted with a significant majority.
    • The AGM approved the Remuneration Report 2024 and discharged current and former Management and Supervisory Board members of liability for the 2024 financial year.
    • Amendments to the Articles of Association were voted on, including the option for virtual meetings and modifications to the Share Performance Plan 2022.
    • BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was confirmed as auditors for the fiscal year 2025.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Evotec is on 03.06.2025.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,0150EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0880EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.775,05PKT (-0,71 %).


    Evotec

    +3,94 %
    -17,57 %
    -9,02 %
    -16,72 %
    -22,07 %
    -73,78 %
    -71,63 %
    +82,88 %
    +183,86 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
