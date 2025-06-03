Evotec SE Unveils Key Outcomes from 2025 AGM

Evotec SE held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 3, 2025, under the theme "Pioneering Drug Discovery."

CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski presented updates on the company's strategic, scientific, and technological developments.

46.45% of the registered share capital was represented at the AGM, where most agenda items were adopted with a significant majority.

The AGM approved the Remuneration Report 2024 and discharged current and former Management and Supervisory Board members of liability for the 2024 financial year.

Amendments to the Articles of Association were voted on, including the option for virtual meetings and modifications to the Share Performance Plan 2022.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was confirmed as auditors for the fiscal year 2025.

