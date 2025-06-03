R. Stahl Shareholders Back Agenda, Own Shares Plan Falls Short

R. STAHL shareholders approved nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting, except the resolution on authorization to acquire own shares, which did not receive the required majority.

The 32nd Annual General Meeting was held in person in Pfedelbach, with 153 shareholders attending, representing 78.54% of the company's share capital.

CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann remains committed to the company's strategy, focusing on internationalization and digitalization as part of the EXcellence 2030 corporate strategy.

Despite weak order intake in the second half of 2024, sales increased slightly, but profitability declined, with uncertainties affecting investment decisions in key markets like oil & gas and chemicals.

The annual forecast for 2025 was confirmed, targeting sales between €340 million and €350 million and an expected EBITDA pre-exceptionals of €35 million to €40 million.

R. STAHL is a leading supplier of electrical and electronic products for explosion protection, with 2024 global sales of around €344 million and shares traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at R. Stahl is on 03.06.2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and was up +6,09 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,44 % since publication.





