Dax legt zu - Zalando und Rheinmetall gefragt
Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Am Dienstag hat der Dax zugelegt. Zum Xetra-Handelsschluss wurde der Index mit 24.092 Punkten berechnet, ein Plus in Höhe von 0,7 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortagesschluss. Nach einem schwachen Start drehte der Dax am Vormittag ins Plus, bevor er am Nachmittag seine Gewinne zögerlich ausbaute.
Besonders gefragt waren unter anderem die Aktien von Airbus, Siemens Energy und Infineon. Am unteren Ende der Kursliste fanden sich dagegen die Papiere von Zalando, Heidelberg Materials und der Deutschen Börse wieder.
Angesichts des bereits hohen Kursniveaus und der zugleich anhaltenden Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt mit den USA hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Auch die Nachricht von der auf 1,9 Prozent gesunkenen Inflation im Euroraum wurde von einigen Analysten bereits im Vorfeld eingepreist.
Unterdessen stieg der Gaspreis: Eine Megawattstunde (MWh) Gas zur Lieferung im Juli kostete 36 Euro und damit zwei Prozent mehr als am Vortag. Das impliziert einen Verbraucherpreis von mindestens rund acht bis zehn Cent pro Kilowattstunde (kWh) inklusive Nebenkosten und Steuern, sollte das Preisniveau dauerhaft so bleiben.
Der Ölpreis stieg für seine Verhältnisse deutlich: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete am Dienstagnachmittag gegen 17 Uhr deutscher Zeit 65,75 US-Dollar, das waren 1,7 Prozent mehr als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.
Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer: Ein Euro kostete 1,1379 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8788 Euro zu haben.
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
