    Wirtschaft

    Dax legt zu - Zalando und Rheinmetall gefragt

    Dax legt zu - Zalando und Rheinmetall gefragt
    Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Am Dienstag hat der Dax zugelegt. Zum Xetra-Handelsschluss wurde der Index mit 24.092 Punkten berechnet, ein Plus in Höhe von 0,7 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortagesschluss. Nach einem schwachen Start drehte der Dax am Vormittag ins Plus, bevor er am Nachmittag seine Gewinne zögerlich ausbaute.

    Besonders gefragt waren unter anderem die Aktien von Airbus, Siemens Energy und Infineon. Am unteren Ende der Kursliste fanden sich dagegen die Papiere von Zalando, Heidelberg Materials und der Deutschen Börse wieder.

    Angesichts des bereits hohen Kursniveaus und der zugleich anhaltenden Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt mit den USA hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Auch die Nachricht von der auf 1,9 Prozent gesunkenen Inflation im Euroraum wurde von einigen Analysten bereits im Vorfeld eingepreist.

    Unterdessen stieg der Gaspreis: Eine Megawattstunde (MWh) Gas zur Lieferung im Juli kostete 36 Euro und damit zwei Prozent mehr als am Vortag. Das impliziert einen Verbraucherpreis von mindestens rund acht bis zehn Cent pro Kilowattstunde (kWh) inklusive Nebenkosten und Steuern, sollte das Preisniveau dauerhaft so bleiben.

    Der Ölpreis stieg für seine Verhältnisse deutlich: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete am Dienstagnachmittag gegen 17 Uhr deutscher Zeit 65,75 US-Dollar, das waren 1,7 Prozent mehr als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer: Ein Euro kostete 1,1379 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8788 Euro zu haben.

    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
