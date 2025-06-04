Evolva Acknowledges GZO Shareholder Update
Evolva Holding SA makes waves with its ambitious bid to acquire GZO, aiming to transform regional healthcare while ensuring robust governance and community benefits.
- Evolva Holding SA has acknowledged the GZO shareholder communities' announcement regarding its offer to acquire 100% of GZO's share capital, made public on June 3, 2025.
- The acquisition proposal aims to eliminate the need for further municipal contributions, ensure hospital operations, and provide a transparent restructuring path through a listed company.
- Control of Evolva would transition to GZO's current creditors, primarily Swiss pension funds and institutional investors, ensuring strong governance aligned with regional interests.
- The offer is valid until July 4, 2025, and Evolva is open to constructive dialogue with GZO and other stakeholders to reach a consensual solution that protects jobs and medical care.
- Evolva is also exploring alternative strategic options while pursuing the acquisition of GZO.
- GZO Spital Wetzikon is a regional medical center with 150 beds, serving over 100,000 outpatients and around 10,000 inpatients annually, generating CHF 152.5 million in revenue in 2024.
