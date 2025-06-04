voestalpine AG: Strong 2024/25 Results Amid Market Challenges
voestalpine AG navigates a challenging fiscal landscape, reporting a dip in EBITDA while bolstering global expansion and sustainability efforts.
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
- voestalpine AG reported an EBITDA of EUR 1.3 billion for the 2024/25 business year, down from EUR 1.7 billion the previous year.
- Revenue decreased to EUR 15.7 billion, a 5.6% decline from EUR 16.7 billion in 2023/24.
- The company maintained a historically low debt level despite increased investments and generated a high free cash flow of EUR 309 million.
- A local-for-local strategy was strengthened with new growth projects in markets like Egypt, India, Brazil, and North America.
- The greentec steel climate protection program is progressing, with EUR 1.5 billion planned investment, of which one-third has already been invested.
- For the 2025/26 business year, voestalpine expects EBITDA to range between EUR 1.4 billion and EUR 1.55 billion amid global economic uncertainty and U.S. tariffs impacting earnings.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 06.08.2025.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 22,500EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
-0,71 %
-3,14 %
-5,57 %
-1,66 %
-14,59 %
-19,79 %
+13,29 %
-45,02 %
-56,29 %
ISIN:AT0000937503WKN:897200
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte