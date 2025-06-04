voestalpine AG: Strong 2024/25 Results Amid Market Challenges

voestalpine AG reported an EBITDA of EUR 1.3 billion for the 2024/25 business year, down from EUR 1.7 billion the previous year.

Revenue decreased to EUR 15.7 billion, a 5.6% decline from EUR 16.7 billion in 2023/24.

The company maintained a historically low debt level despite increased investments and generated a high free cash flow of EUR 309 million.

A local-for-local strategy was strengthened with new growth projects in markets like Egypt, India, Brazil, and North America.

The greentec steel climate protection program is progressing, with EUR 1.5 billion planned investment, of which one-third has already been invested.

For the 2025/26 business year, voestalpine expects EBITDA to range between EUR 1.4 billion and EUR 1.55 billion amid global economic uncertainty and U.S. tariffs impacting earnings.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 22,500EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.






