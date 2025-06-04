Bike24 Holding: 2025 Revenue Forecast Adjusted, EBITDA Confirmed

Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year based on positive results from April and May 2025.

The new revenue forecast is expected to range between EUR 248 million and EUR 261 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 233 million to EUR 242 million.

The company confirmed its adjusted EBITDA forecast, which remains between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 12.1 million.

The positive growth trend observed in the first quarter of 2025 is anticipated to continue, with double-digit growth rates in revenue for April and May.

The announcement includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the risks and uncertainties involved.

Dr. Hilmar Hamm serves as the General Counsel and is the notifying person for this announcement.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Bike24 Holding is on 17.06.2025.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,3900EUR and was up +3,91 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,51 % since publication.





