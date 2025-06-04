    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInovio Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Inovio Pharmaceuticals
    Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Ino Medical Solutions

    Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
    provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
    expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Ino Medical Solutions GmbH.
    Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA
    Partners.

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Ino
    Medical Solutions GmbH, based in Rapperswil-Jona. Ino Medical is a specialized
    provider of sterile containers and medical instruments, serving sterilization
    centers, university and cantonal hospitals, as well as private hospital groups
    across Switzerland.

    Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG and
    Partner at Winterberg, commented: "Ino Medical Solutions is a leading Swiss
    player in the sterile container segment, offering the best product in the
    market. In daily sterilization workflows, stability, safety, and ease of use are
    key - particularly in larger hospital systems or when sterilization is
    outsourced to dedicated centers and transport routes become longer. We will
    leverage the full strength of our holding to further accelerate Ino's successful
    market development."

    Diether Roth, Managing Director of Ino Medical Solutions, added: " Healthcare
    Holding Schweiz was my preferred partner for succession. I am fully confident
    that Ino Medical Solutions is in the best, capable hands, and so are all our
    customers and suppliers. I will continue to be actively involved in the business
    for the foreseeable future, so we can continue to grow the market together - not
    only for sterile containers, but also for instrument, cleaning guns and optic
    cables. I very much look forward to this collaboration."

    About Ino Medical Solutions GmbH

    Based in Rapperswil-Jona, Ino Medical Solutions GmbH is a specialist provider of
    sterile containers, surgical instruments, explantation tools and other products,
    acting as exclusive distributor in Switzerland for renowned international
    manufacturers. The company's products meet the highest quality standards and are
    considered among the best in the market. Ino Medical Solutions is also
    recognized for its market-leading turnaround and delivery times, as well as
    outstanding customer service.

    About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
    leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
    group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through
    acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and
