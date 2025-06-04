Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Ino Medical Solutions
Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Ino Medical Solutions GmbH.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA
Partners.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Ino
Medical Solutions GmbH, based in Rapperswil-Jona. Ino Medical is a specialized
provider of sterile containers and medical instruments, serving sterilization
centers, university and cantonal hospitals, as well as private hospital groups
across Switzerland.
Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG and
Partner at Winterberg, commented: "Ino Medical Solutions is a leading Swiss
player in the sterile container segment, offering the best product in the
market. In daily sterilization workflows, stability, safety, and ease of use are
key - particularly in larger hospital systems or when sterilization is
outsourced to dedicated centers and transport routes become longer. We will
leverage the full strength of our holding to further accelerate Ino's successful
market development."
Diether Roth, Managing Director of Ino Medical Solutions, added: " Healthcare
Holding Schweiz was my preferred partner for succession. I am fully confident
that Ino Medical Solutions is in the best, capable hands, and so are all our
customers and suppliers. I will continue to be actively involved in the business
for the foreseeable future, so we can continue to grow the market together - not
only for sterile containers, but also for instrument, cleaning guns and optic
cables. I very much look forward to this collaboration."
About Ino Medical Solutions GmbH
Based in Rapperswil-Jona, Ino Medical Solutions GmbH is a specialist provider of
sterile containers, surgical instruments, explantation tools and other products,
acting as exclusive distributor in Switzerland for renowned international
manufacturers. The company's products meet the highest quality standards and are
considered among the best in the market. Ino Medical Solutions is also
recognized for its market-leading turnaround and delivery times, as well as
outstanding customer service.
About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through
acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and
