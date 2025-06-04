Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Ino Medical Solutions

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading

provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has

expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Ino Medical Solutions GmbH.

Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA

Partners.



Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Ino

Medical Solutions GmbH, based in Rapperswil-Jona. Ino Medical is a specialized

provider of sterile containers and medical instruments, serving sterilization

centers, university and cantonal hospitals, as well as private hospital groups

across Switzerland.





Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG andPartner at Winterberg, commented: "Ino Medical Solutions is a leading Swissplayer in the sterile container segment, offering the best product in themarket. In daily sterilization workflows, stability, safety, and ease of use arekey - particularly in larger hospital systems or when sterilization isoutsourced to dedicated centers and transport routes become longer. We willleverage the full strength of our holding to further accelerate Ino's successfulmarket development."Diether Roth, Managing Director of Ino Medical Solutions, added: " HealthcareHolding Schweiz was my preferred partner for succession. I am fully confidentthat Ino Medical Solutions is in the best, capable hands, and so are all ourcustomers and suppliers. I will continue to be actively involved in the businessfor the foreseeable future, so we can continue to grow the market together - notonly for sterile containers, but also for instrument, cleaning guns and opticcables. I very much look forward to this collaboration."About Ino Medical Solutions GmbHBased in Rapperswil-Jona, Ino Medical Solutions GmbH is a specialist provider ofsterile containers, surgical instruments, explantation tools and other products,acting as exclusive distributor in Switzerland for renowned internationalmanufacturers. The company's products meet the highest quality standards and areconsidered among the best in the market. Ino Medical Solutions is alsorecognized for its market-leading turnaround and delivery times, as well asoutstanding customer service.About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AGHealthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and aleading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. Thegroup is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy throughacquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and