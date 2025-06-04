81 0 Kommentare BIKE24 Boosts 2025 Revenue Outlook; Record Q2 Revenue Expected

Bike24 Holding AG is on a roll, revving up its revenue projections for 2025 to EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million. Despite fierce competition in the fullbike sector, EBITDA remains steady. The Parts, Accessories, and Clothing segment is the engine behind this surge, fueled by better product availability and a thriving market. With new webshops in Poland and Finland, Bike24 is accelerating its global reach, while strategic partnerships are steering the fullbike segment towards better performance.

