BIKE24 Boosts 2025 Revenue Outlook; Record Q2 Revenue Expected
Bike24 Holding AG is on a roll, revving up its revenue projections for 2025 to EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million. Despite fierce competition in the fullbike sector, EBITDA remains steady. The Parts, Accessories, and Clothing segment is the engine behind this surge, fueled by better product availability and a thriving market. With new webshops in Poland and Finland, Bike24 is accelerating its global reach, while strategic partnerships are steering the fullbike segment towards better performance.
- Bike24 Holding AG raises its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 to EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million, up from EUR 233 million to EUR 242 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at EUR 7 million to EUR 12.1 million due to ongoing price competition in the fullbike segment.
- The Parts, Accessories, and Clothing (PAC) segment continues to be the main growth driver, supported by improved product availability and a favorable market environment.
- Bike24 is experiencing double-digit growth rates across all strategic regions and expects Q2 2025 to be its highest quarterly revenue period ever.
- The company is expanding internationally with localized webshops launched in Poland and Finland, contributing to its growth.
- Despite challenges in the fullbike market, strategic purchasing agreements and close cooperation with manufacturers are helping to improve performance in that segment.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Bike24 Holding is on 17.06.2025.
The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,4750EUR and was up +7,61 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,01 % since publication.
