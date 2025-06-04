MEDICLIN AG: Shareholders Back All AGM Resolutions!
In a landmark virtual gathering, MEDICLIN AG celebrated a record-breaking year at its Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2025. With unanimous support for all resolutions, the company is poised to revolutionize healthcare through innovative projects like MEDICLIN HOME. A remarkable 91.42% of shareholders participated, endorsing leadership decisions and future strategies with overwhelming approval.
- MEDICLIN AG held its Annual General Meeting virtually on 4 June 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved.
- The Executive Board highlighted the 2024 financial year as a milestone, achieving the highest sales and strongest EBIT in the company's history.
- The company is adapting to changes in the healthcare market, such as increasing outpatient care and digital care models, with projects like MEDICLIN HOME, MEDICLIN DIRECT, and MEDICLIN CAMPUS.
- 91.42% of the share capital was represented at the meeting, and the resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits and dividend distribution was approved by 99.67%.
- Dr Jan Liersch and Mr Marco Walker were re-elected to the Supervisory Board, and KPMG AG was appointed as auditor for 2025 with a 99.20% majority.
- MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six care facilities, and ten medical care centers, employing around 9,900 people, and is part of the Asklepios Group.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,9500EUR and was down -0,67 % compared with the previous day.
-0,68 %
+1,38 %
-2,00 %
+0,68 %
+7,30 %
-15,52 %
-27,23 %
-13,25 %
-73,39 %
ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte