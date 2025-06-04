    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple
    Beauftragter Streeck will Digitalsucht bei Kindern ins Visier nehmen

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Der neue Bundesdrogenbeauftragte Hendrik Streeck will psychische Folgen und Suchtgefahren der Digitalisierung bei Kindern und Jugendlichen stärker ins Visier nehmen. Es zeige sich ein deutlicher Anstieg einer problematischen Mediennutzung, sagte der CDU-Politiker in Berlin mit Blick auf Social Media, Spiele oder Streamingdienste. "Doch bislang setzen wir dem überhaupt nichts entgegen." Im digitalen Raum, in dem Jugendliche viel Zeit verbringen, brauche es mehr Schutz, Beratungs- und Hilfsangebote.

    Mit Blick auf die von der Vorgängerregierung umgesetzte Legalisierung von Cannabis für Volljährige bekräftigte Streeck, er sei "kein Freund der Cannabispolitik der Ampel". Zugleich betonte er: "Die Aufgabe ist zu komplex, jetzt mit einer einfachen Antwort zu kommen." Es gehe um eine wissenschaftsbasierte Politik. Daher solle auf der Grundlage einer für Herbst geplanten Evaluierung entschieden werden, wie es weitergehen solle.

    Streeck betonte, ihm sei sehr daran gelegen, "auf die Bedenken von Eltern, Polizisten, Lehrkräften und aus der Medizin besser einzugehen, als es in der Vergangenheit geschehen ist"./sam/DP/men

     

    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
