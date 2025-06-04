    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsApple AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Apple

    ROUNDUP

    Streeck will Digitalsucht bei Kindern ins Visier nehmen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Streeck will psychische Folgen der Digitalisierung angehen.
    • Cannabis-Politik soll wissenschaftlich evaluiert werden.
    • Verboten wird kritisch gegenübergestanden, Genuss im Fokus.
    ROUNDUP - Streeck will Digitalsucht bei Kindern ins Visier nehmen
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Der neue Bundesdrogenbeauftragte Hendrik Streeck will psychische Folgen und Suchtgefahren der Digitalisierung bei Kindern und Jugendlichen stärker ins Visier nehmen. Es zeige sich ein deutlicher Anstieg einer problematischen Mediennutzung, sagte der CDU-Politiker in Berlin mit Blick auf Social Media, Spiele oder Streamingdienste. "Doch bislang setzen wir dem überhaupt nichts entgegen." Im digitalen Raum, in dem Jugendliche viel ihrer Zeit verbringen, brauche es mehr Schutz, Beratungs- und Hilfsangebote.

    "Keine einfache Antwort" zu Cannabis

    Mit Blick auf die von der Vorgängerregierung umgesetzte Legalisierung von Cannabis für Volljährige bekräftigte Streeck, er sei "kein Freund der Cannabispolitik der Ampel". Zugleich betonte er: "Die Aufgabe ist zu komplex, jetzt mit einer einfachen Antwort zu kommen." Es gehe um eine wissenschaftsbasierte Politik. Daher solle auf der Grundlage einer für Herbst geplanten Evaluierung entschieden werden, wie es weitergehen solle.

    Streeck betonte, ihm sei sehr daran gelegen, "auf die Bedenken von Eltern, Polizisten, Lehrkräften und aus der Medizin besser einzugehen, als es in der Vergangenheit geschehen ist". Er habe "natürlich eine Grundhaltung gegenüber Cannabis". Er wolle aber für eine wissenschaftlich fundierte Politik stehen. Wenn er gute Daten sehe, würde er daher auch eigene Haltungen revidieren.

    Auswertung zu Cannabis im Herbst

    Union und SPD planen eine "ergebnisoffene Evaluierung" in diesem Herbst. Eine erste Überprüfung sah das Legalisierungsgesetz auch schon vor. Es lässt seit 1. April 2024 das Kiffen und den Anbau von Cannabis für Volljährige mit zahlreichen Beschränkungen zu. CDU und CSU hatten sich im Wahlprogramm dafür ausgesprochen, die Legalisierung wieder rückgängig zu machen.

    Der Virologe Streeck, der vielen aus der Corona-Krise bekannt ist, sagte zu seinem neuen Amt, er wolle es als Arzt, aber insbesondere als Wissenschaftler ausfüllen. Dies heiße, mehr Wissenschaftlichkeit in das Thema hineinzubringen und auch ein wenig die Emotionalität zu reduzieren. Sucht und Drogen seien keine Randthemen, sondern eine Herausforderung der gesamten Gesellschaft. "Ich fühle mich verpflichtet, dieses Thema nicht zuerst aus der Perspektive der Sitte oder des Rechts zu begegnen, sondern vor allem der Gesundheit."

    Erfahrungen mit Drogenabhängigkeit

    Streeck berichtete, er habe während des Medizinstudiums als Blutabnahme-Assistent in einer HIV-Schwerpunktpraxis in Berlin gearbeitet und Patienten kennengelernt, von denen viele drogenabhängig waren. "Allzu oft habe ich dabei mitbekommen, dass die Menschen nicht mehr die Drogen konsumiert haben, sondern die Drogen die Menschen konsumiert haben."

    Als weiteren Schwerpunkt nannte Streeck, eine Krise wie in den USA mit neuen synthetischen Drogen wie künstlichem Heroin abzuwenden. Zu Schäden durch Alkohol und Tabak sagte er, es gebe Stellschrauben, mit denen ein Konsum gerade bei Kindern und Jugendlichen eingeschränkt werden könne - etwa bei E-Zigaretten oder Tabakbeutelchen, die man in den Mund legt. Streeck wies auch auf die Debatte über ein Ende des zulässigen "begleiteten Trinkens" von Jugendlichen im Beisein Erwachsener hin.

    "Nicht immer gleich Verbote"

    Der CDU-Politiker betonte zugleich: "Ich halte sehr wenig davon, generell immer gleich mit Verboten oder Verteuerungen zu kommen." Es gelte, etwa bei Alkohol den Konsum so weit zu reduzieren, dass es sich um ein Genussmittel handele, aber nicht um eine Sucht und Abhängigkeit.

    Der 47-Jährige war erst bei der Wahl am 23. Februar in den Bundestag eingezogen. Als Drogenbeauftragter folgt er auf Burkhard Blienert (SPD)./sam/DP/stw

     

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
