Streeck will Digitalsucht bei Kindern ins Visier nehmen
- Streeck will psychische Folgen der Digitalisierung angehen.
- Cannabis-Politik soll wissenschaftlich evaluiert werden.
- Verboten wird kritisch gegenübergestanden, Genuss im Fokus.
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Der neue Bundesdrogenbeauftragte Hendrik Streeck will psychische Folgen und Suchtgefahren der Digitalisierung bei Kindern und Jugendlichen stärker ins Visier nehmen. Es zeige sich ein deutlicher Anstieg einer problematischen Mediennutzung, sagte der CDU-Politiker in Berlin mit Blick auf Social Media, Spiele oder Streamingdienste. "Doch bislang setzen wir dem überhaupt nichts entgegen." Im digitalen Raum, in dem Jugendliche viel ihrer Zeit verbringen, brauche es mehr Schutz, Beratungs- und Hilfsangebote.
"Keine einfache Antwort" zu Cannabis
Mit Blick auf die von der Vorgängerregierung umgesetzte Legalisierung von Cannabis für Volljährige bekräftigte Streeck, er sei "kein Freund der Cannabispolitik der Ampel". Zugleich betonte er: "Die Aufgabe ist zu komplex, jetzt mit einer einfachen Antwort zu kommen." Es gehe um eine wissenschaftsbasierte Politik. Daher solle auf der Grundlage einer für Herbst geplanten Evaluierung entschieden werden, wie es weitergehen solle.
Streeck betonte, ihm sei sehr daran gelegen, "auf die Bedenken von Eltern, Polizisten, Lehrkräften und aus der Medizin besser einzugehen, als es in der Vergangenheit geschehen ist". Er habe "natürlich eine Grundhaltung gegenüber Cannabis". Er wolle aber für eine wissenschaftlich fundierte Politik stehen. Wenn er gute Daten sehe, würde er daher auch eigene Haltungen revidieren.
Auswertung zu Cannabis im Herbst
Union und SPD planen eine "ergebnisoffene Evaluierung" in diesem Herbst. Eine erste Überprüfung sah das Legalisierungsgesetz auch schon vor. Es lässt seit 1. April 2024 das Kiffen und den Anbau von Cannabis für Volljährige mit zahlreichen Beschränkungen zu. CDU und CSU hatten sich im Wahlprogramm dafür ausgesprochen, die Legalisierung wieder rückgängig zu machen.
Der Virologe Streeck, der vielen aus der Corona-Krise bekannt ist, sagte zu seinem neuen Amt, er wolle es als Arzt, aber insbesondere als Wissenschaftler ausfüllen. Dies heiße, mehr Wissenschaftlichkeit in das Thema hineinzubringen und auch ein wenig die Emotionalität zu reduzieren. Sucht und Drogen seien keine Randthemen, sondern eine Herausforderung der gesamten Gesellschaft. "Ich fühle mich verpflichtet, dieses Thema nicht zuerst aus der Perspektive der Sitte oder des Rechts zu begegnen, sondern vor allem der Gesundheit."
Erfahrungen mit Drogenabhängigkeit
Streeck berichtete, er habe während des Medizinstudiums als Blutabnahme-Assistent in einer HIV-Schwerpunktpraxis in Berlin gearbeitet und Patienten kennengelernt, von denen viele drogenabhängig waren. "Allzu oft habe ich dabei mitbekommen, dass die Menschen nicht mehr die Drogen konsumiert haben, sondern die Drogen die Menschen konsumiert haben."
Als weiteren Schwerpunkt nannte Streeck, eine Krise wie in den USA mit neuen synthetischen Drogen wie künstlichem Heroin abzuwenden. Zu Schäden durch Alkohol und Tabak sagte er, es gebe Stellschrauben, mit denen ein Konsum gerade bei Kindern und Jugendlichen eingeschränkt werden könne - etwa bei E-Zigaretten oder Tabakbeutelchen, die man in den Mund legt. Streeck wies auch auf die Debatte über ein Ende des zulässigen "begleiteten Trinkens" von Jugendlichen im Beisein Erwachsener hin.
"Nicht immer gleich Verbote"
Der CDU-Politiker betonte zugleich: "Ich halte sehr wenig davon, generell immer gleich mit Verboten oder Verteuerungen zu kommen." Es gelte, etwa bei Alkohol den Konsum so weit zu reduzieren, dass es sich um ein Genussmittel handele, aber nicht um eine Sucht und Abhängigkeit.
Der 47-Jährige war erst bei der Wahl am 23. Februar in den Bundestag eingezogen. Als Drogenbeauftragter folgt er auf Burkhard Blienert (SPD)./sam/DP/stw
Trump meinte, iPhones für Indien sollen ruhig in Indien gebaut werden, iPhones für die USA aber in den Staaten. Alleine ist das assembling von iPhones in den USA aber problematisch.—Dan Ives von Wedbush nennt das einen nonstarter:
<< Ives sagte, es würde mindestens fünf Jahre dauern, bis Apple die Produktion in die USA verlagert, und die Preise für iPhones könnten 3.500 US-Dollar erreichen, wenn das Smartphone in Amerika hergestellt würde. Je nach Modell können die aktuellen Kosten für ein iPhone bei 599 US-Dollar beginnen, aber auch über 1.000 US-Dollar liegen.
Zölle würden laut iFixit, einer auf Reparaturen spezialisierten E-Commerce-Website, auch die Reparatur eines iPhones verteuern, da das Smartphone Teile enthält, die von Zulieferern aus anderen Ländern wie China, Taiwan, Südkorea und Japan stammen. Beispielsweise stammt das Display des iPhone 16 Pro aus Südkorea; der Akku kommt aus China.
Insgesamt besteht das iPhone 16 Pro laut einem Bericht von TechInsights vom April aus rund 2.700 Teilen von 187 Zulieferern aus 28 Ländern. >>
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
<< But shifting production to the United States would take years and result in price hikes for consumers who are already watching their spending, economists and analysts have said.
“We believe the concept of Apple producing iPhones in the U.S. is a fairy tale that is not feasible,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note Friday about Trump’s remarks.
However, Trump told reporters later Friday that he believes Apple can build an iPhone in the United States.
The tariffs are expected to start in June and would also impact Samsung and other smartphone makers “otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” he added.
“I had an understanding with Tim that he wouldn’t be doing this. He said he’s going to India to build plants. I said, ‘That’s OK to go to India, but you’re not going to sell into here without tariffs.’ And that’s the way it is,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Apple makes most of its iPhones in China, but in recent years has expanded production in India, Vietnam and other countries.
In the June quarter, Apple expects to source the majority of iPhones sold in the United States from India, Cook said in Apple’s quarterly earnings call in May.
And Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer that assembles Apple’s products, is planning to build a $1.5-billion plant in India, the Financial Times reported, citing two anonymous government officials. A representative of Foxconn could not be reached for comment. >>
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
<< Apple isn’t alone in navigating the potential impact of tariffs. Other U.S. companies including Walmart have said they would raise prices as they face political pressure to eat the costs of tariffs.
Apple is in a tricky spot because if the Cupertino, Calif.-based company raises the prices of iPhones, consumers could just delay buying new electronics, which would also cut into the company’s profits at a time when it is facing heavy competition from rivals in the burgeoning market for AI.
On top of that, Trump has also criticized companies such as El Segundo toy maker Mattel, which is considering raising prices, and Amazon, which considered showing the cost of tariffs next to some of its products, but didn’t approve the idea.
Cook has previously said that while there’s a popular conception that companies go to China for low labor costs, the reason Apple depends on China is for the skill of its workforce.
“In the U.S., you could have a meeting of tooling engineers and I’m not sure we could fill the room. In China, you could fill multiple football fields. It’s that vocational expertise that is very deep,” Cook said at the Fortune Global Forum in 2017.
For a time, it seemed that Apple was in Trump’s good graces. The company has garnered praise from Trump when the smartphone maker announced in February that it planned to invest $500 billion in the United States, hire 20,000 people and open a new manufacturing factory in Texas over the next four years.
Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have meant that businesses such as Apple are also facing economic uncertainty.
Last week, the U.S. struck a deal with Chinese officials to roll back most tariffs for 90 days. The U.S. agreed to drop the 145% tax Trump imposed on Chinese goods to 30%.
Apple has been monitoring the potential impact of tariffs. In May, Apple estimated that tariffs could add $900 million to the company’s costs, but that assumed new tariffs weren’t added.
On Friday, Apple’s stock dropped roughly 2% to $195.98 per share after Trump’s announcement.
https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-05-23/apple-is-b…
David Voigt von UBS:
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones würde das Konzernergebnis je Aktie mit Blick auf seine schon vorherigen Zollannahmen nur wenig belasten, schrieb David Vogt am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Trumps Aussagen brächten allerdings einige Unsicherheit in den Markt. Die Margen könnten unter Druck geraten und damit auch die Bewertung./rob/gl/la
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-05/6549145…
Samik Chatterjee von JPMorgan:
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple nach Drohungen mit US-Einfuhrzöllen von Donald Trump auf „Overweight“ mit einem Kursziel von 240 US-Dollar belassen. Der vom US-Präsidenten in Aussicht gestellte Zollsatz von 25 Prozent auf im Ausland hergestellte iPhones erhöhe die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass deren Preise stiegen, schrieb Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. Er geht davon aus, dass der Technologiekonzern über Preiserhöhungen die Zoll-Auswirkungen erfolgreich an die Käufer weitergeben könnte./rob/gl/la
https://www.boersen-zeitung.de/ticker/jpmorgan-belaesst-appl…
FOX Business:
. . .
Trump's threat came after CEO Tim Cook said in May that over 50% of the iPhones produced that are meant to be sold in the U.S. are currently coming from India to evade the tariffs imposed on China.
But iPhone production in India could ramp up to as much as 60% to 65% by this fall, Ives said.
"With Cook being 10% politician and 90% CEO (maybe now it's 25%/75%), we believe AAPL will continue to navigate this complex tariff situation in a game of negotiations, especially heading into iPhone 17 production this Fall," he added.
Trump's tariff threat against Apple comes after he met with Cook at the White House on Wednesday.
Apple announced in February that it was committing $500 billion to the U.S. economy. It will involve building an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston, as well as doubling the company's Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.
The tech giant also plans to establish an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, as well as hire 20,000 new employees with focuses on research and development, silicon engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/how-much-apple-iphone-co…
As a conclusion I would like this one from Dan Ives:
„Da Cook zu 10 % Politiker und zu 90 % CEO ist (vielleicht sind es jetzt 25 %/75 %), glauben wir, dass AAPL diese komplexe Zollsituation in einem Verhandlungsspiel weiterhin meistern wird, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die Produktion des iPhone 17 in diesem Herbst“, fügte er hinzu.
Was meint ihr? Have a great weekend folks cheers
In the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, Apple presented several key arguments:
1. Control Over the App Store: Apple argued that its control over the App Store is essential for maintaining the security and quality of the iOS ecosystem. They emphasized that this control helps protect users from malicious software and ensures a consistent user experience.
2. Investment in the Ecosystem: Apple highlighted its significant investments in the iOS ecosystem, which benefit all developers. They argued that the fees they charge (30% commission on in-app purchases) are necessary to support these investments and maintain the platform.
3. Contractual Obligations: Apple contended that Epic Games knowingly violated the terms of their contract by implementing their own payment system within the Fortnite app. This breach of contract justified Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store.
4. Market Competition: Apple argued that the App Store operates in a competitive market, with alternatives available to developers and consumers, such as Android and other gaming platforms. They claimed that their practices do not constitute monopolistic behavior.
These arguments were central to Apple's defense in the case against Epic Games.
Is there a specific aspect of the case you're particularly interested in? :-)
Also das ist die Argumentation von Apple von Anfang an, absolut stichhaltig, wie ich finde und wir waren seinerzeit von Anfang an bei Apple im Epic case, klar!
Apple dann jetzt die Tage, Update: In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the following: "We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court's order and we will appeal."
Die Berufung hat Apple inzwischen eingelegt: Apple files appeal against ruling in favour of Epic Games over third-party app payments.—The ruling means Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make payments outside its ecosystem.
Apple has filed an appeal against the recent US ruling in favour of Epic Games over third-party payment methods for apps on iOS.
As reported by The Verge (document here), Apple filed the appeal to the Northern District of California Court on May 5, 2025.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/25929985-apple-notic…
Last week's ruling prevents Apple from collecting fees on purchases made outside its App Store in the US. In addition, Apple cannot stop developers from encouraging users to make purchases outside its ecosystem (pointing them towards making web transactions, for example).
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/apple-appeals-against-ruling-i…
"Apple's goal: to dissuade customer usage of alternative purchase opportunities and maintain its anticompetitive revenue stream," read the ruling. "In the end, Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this Court's Injunction."
The ruling also referred Apple and vice president of finance Alex Roman to the local US attorney for possible investigation around criminal contempt. The judge said that Roman "outright lied under oath".
Apple told The Verge last week that it planned on appealing.
The company has already changed its App Review Guidelines in the US in accordance with the ruling, permitting developers to encourage users to make payments outside of in-app purchases.
Dann gestern Abend die news von Reuters:
Apple asks US appeals court to pause ruling in Epic Games case
Reuters
Stock Markets
Published 05/07/2025, 08:49 PM
Updated 05/07/2025, 08:50 PM
(Reuters) -Apple has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily pause key provisions in a U.S. judge’s ruling that ordered the tech company to immediately open its lucrative App Store to more competition.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) told the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing on Wednesday that it will be irreparably harmed if the April 30 order is not put on hold while the iPhone maker’s legal challenge is pending.
Apple is fighting a ruling that found the company in contempt of an earlier order in a 2020 antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games, maker of the online video game Fortnite.
In its filing, Apple said the new ruling blocks the company from "exercising control over core aspects of its business operations."
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to end several practices that she said were designed to circumvent the injunction. Apple’s filing focused on two of them, including the court’s ban on a new 27% fee Apple imposed on app developers when its customers complete an app purchase outside the App Store.
Apple in its filing said a federal court can’t "force Apple to permanently give away free access to its products and services."
Apple is also challenging part of the judge’s order that bars the company from restricting where developers place links to make purchases outside of an app.
Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/apple-asks-…
In the underlying lawsuit, Epic Games sued Apple to loosen its control over transactions in applications that use its iOS operating system and how apps are distributed to consumers.
The Cupertino, California-based company willfully failed to comply with a 2021 injunction in the case designed to allow developers to more easily steer consumers to potentially cheaper non-Apple payment options, Gonzalez Rogers said in her decision.
"Apple sought to maintain a revenue stream worth billions in direct defiance of this court’s injunction,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.
Gonzalez Rogers said Apple had misled the court about its efforts to comply with her injunction and referred the company and one of its executives to federal prosecutors for a possible criminal contempt investigation.
Soweit erst mal. Rsp. hier nochmal die news von Reuters vom 30. April, US judge rules Apple violated order to reform App Store, hervorragende Zusammenfassung mit Querverweisen und auch akustisch abrufbar mit einem unterlegten video :-)
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulat…
Eventuell auch noch ein weiteres Ergebnis zusammen mit Copilot :-), habe ich dann später auf dem mac gemacht, vorher mit Copilot auf dem iPhone.
What are the basic arguments of Apple in the Epic case?
In a nutshell, Apple argues that their App Store policies, including the 30% commission on in-app purchases, are essential for maintaining the platform's security, privacy, and quality control. They claim this ecosystem benefits developers and users alike. Apple also insists that app developers have multiple ways to reach customers outside of the App Store if they don't agree with its terms. It's a pretty intense debate over the balance of power in the digital marketplace.