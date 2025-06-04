Stabilus Unveils Ambitious 2030 Goals at Capital Markets Day

Stabilus aims to increase revenue to up to €2.0 billion and achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 15% by 2030.

The company plans to achieve these targets primarily through organic growth, product innovations, and revenue synergies.

Stabilus expects a net leverage ratio below 2.0x within the next 24 to 36 months, aiming for 1.0 by FY2030.

Revenue projections include up to €759 million in the Americas, €796 million in EMEA, and €445 million in Asia-Pacific by 2030.

The company has a strong market position in Automotive (31% market share for Powerise) and plans to grow revenue in this division to between €800 million and €950 million by 2030.

Stabilus is focused on reducing its net leverage ratio through stricter capital expenditure control and operational efficiency improvements.

The next important date, Capital Markets Day 2025, at Stabilus is on 04.06.2025.

