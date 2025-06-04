Saudi Arabia, Represented by NIDLP and Invest Saudi, Showcases Its Logistics Transformation at Transport Logistic 2025 in Munich

Munich (ots) - Saudi Arabia Showcases Logistics Transformation at "Transport

Logistic 2025" in Munich



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially marked its presence at "Transport

Logistic 2025" in Munich, Germany, with the launch of the Saudi Pavilion. This

strategic initiative is a collaboration between the National Industrial

Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and "Invest Saudi," uniting over 22

**government** and private sector entities from the Kingdom's industrial and

logistics sectors.



This significant international participation underscores Saudi Arabia's

commitment to accelerating the transformation of its transport and logistics

sector. The Kingdom is leveraging this global platform to showcase major

national initiatives, empowerment programs, and a diverse array of promising

investment opportunities, thereby reinforcing its strategic position as a

pivotal global logistics hub connecting three continents. The initiative also

aims to highlight Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to advance supply chain

development, enhance logistics performance, and attract high-value strategic

partnerships.





Throughout the exhibition, the Saudi Pavilion will host more than 20 internal

workshops, bilateral meetings, and interactive activations. The program includes

live-streamed technical sessions, the signing of strategic agreements, and the

unveiling of over 160 investment opportunities specifically designed to support

the logistics sector and foster collaboration with global industry leaders. The

Pavilion further highlights groundbreaking national initiatives in

infrastructure, digital transformation, and integrated logistics, reflecting

Saudi Arabia's emergence as a competitive and attractive global supply chain

destination.



The first day of the exhibition featured the signing of key agreements and a

high-level session titled "It's Happening: Saudi Logistics Now." Led by NIDLP

CEO Eng. Suliman Almazroua, alongside senior leaders from the Kingdom's

transport and logistics ecosystem, the session explored Saudi Arabia's logistics

transformation journey. Discussions emphasized the sector's crucial role as a

key economic driver, the fostering of international partnerships, and the

creation of a globally competitive investment environment.



Several investment success stories were presented, demonstrating the increasing

confidence of global investors in Saudi Arabia's logistics capabilities and its

strategic geographic location, a vital enabler of global supply chain resilience

and connectivity across regional and international markets.



The significant progress in sectors linked to the NIDLP in 2024 was also

highlighted. Non-oil activities contributed 54.7% to the Kingdom's GDP, with

NIDLP sectors accounting for 38% of the non-oil economy and supporting over 2.4

million jobs. Non-oil exports grew by 13.3%, with re-exports reaching SAR 91

billion (a 42% increase from 2023). Service exports totaled SAR 207 billion (up

14%), and non-oil merchandise exports rose to SAR 217 billion (up 4%).

Cumulative financing from the Saudi EXIM Bank reached SAR 69.14 billion, while

total approved loans from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund amounted to SAR

103.6 billion. Non-governmental investments in target sectors surpassed SAR 382

billion.



Launched in 2019, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program

(NIDLP) aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global industrial powerhouse

and a global logistics hub. By focusing on the energy, mining, industry, and

logistics sectors, and enabling them through Industry 4.0 and local content

development, the program strives to enhance the Kingdom's economic

diversification and global competitiveness.



About the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP):



Launched in 2019, the NIDLP aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading

industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub. By focusing on the energy,

mining, industry, and logistics sectors, and enabling them through Industry 4.0

and local content development, the program strives to enhance the Kingdom's

economic diversification and global competitiveness.



About "Invest Saudi":



"Invest Saudi" is the Kingdom's investment promotion agency, dedicated to

attracting and facilitating quality investments that contribute to Saudi

Arabia's economic growth and diversification in line with Vision 2030.



