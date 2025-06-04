Saudi Arabia, Represented by NIDLP and Invest Saudi, Showcases Its Logistics Transformation at Transport Logistic 2025 in Munich
Munich (ots) - Saudi Arabia Showcases Logistics Transformation at "Transport
Logistic 2025" in Munich
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially marked its presence at "Transport
Logistic 2025" in Munich, Germany, with the launch of the Saudi Pavilion. This
strategic initiative is a collaboration between the National Industrial
Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and "Invest Saudi," uniting over 22
**government** and private sector entities from the Kingdom's industrial and
logistics sectors.
This significant international participation underscores Saudi Arabia's
commitment to accelerating the transformation of its transport and logistics
sector. The Kingdom is leveraging this global platform to showcase major
national initiatives, empowerment programs, and a diverse array of promising
investment opportunities, thereby reinforcing its strategic position as a
pivotal global logistics hub connecting three continents. The initiative also
aims to highlight Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to advance supply chain
development, enhance logistics performance, and attract high-value strategic
partnerships.
Pressekontakt:
