    RavenDB Launches GenAI Capabilities Directly into the Operational Data Layer

    Hadera, Israel and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - This new feature will
    turn the operational database into a powerful native AI engine, responding to
    the growing demand for engineering teams to deliver GenAI capabilities.

    RavenDB, a high-performance NoSQL document database trusted by developers and
    enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its new feature, bringing
    native Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities directly into its core database
    engine, marking a new chapter in how data and intelligence converge to drive
    real-time innovation.

    RavenDB now brings GenAI to the data layer, eliminating the need for middleware,
    external orchestration, or costly third-party services. Developers can generate,
    enrich, classify, and automate content and decisions directly within the
    database using any large language model (LLM) they choose. By embedding AI where
    the data lives, RavenDB enables secure, efficient, real-time execution without
    external add-ons.

    "This is more than just a feature, it's a fundamental rethinking of where AI
    belongs in the software stack," said Oren Eini, CEO and Founder of RavenDB.
    "We're empowering organizations, from startups to global enterprises, to create
    intelligent applications without complexity or compromise by placing AI where it
    belongs: inside the data engine."

    Unlike most GenAI solutions, which rely on fragile service wrappers or
    proprietary cloud stacks, RavenDB takes a radically straightforward approach:
    let your data do more natively . Built-in summarization, classification, and
    tagging support turn traditional queries into intelligent, real-time actions.
    The feature also allows RavenDB users to leverage their data to generate
    additional documents and information, enriching the dataset directly from within
    the database. In short, your data doesn't just answer questions; it evolves,
    expands, and works for you.

    RavenDB's new feature supports any LLM (open-source or commercial), allowing
    teams to run GenAI tasks directly inside the database. Moving from prototype to
    production traditionally requires complex data pipelines, vendor-specific APIs,
    external services, and significant engineering effort. With this feature,
    RavenDB removes those barriers and bridges the gap between experimentation and
    production, giving developers complete control over cost, performance, and
    compliance. The result is a seamless transition from idea to implementation,
    making the leap to production almost as effortless as prototyping.

    What sets RavenDB apart is its fully integrated, flexible approach: developers
    can use any LLM on their terms. It's optimized for cost and performance with
    smarter caching and fewer API calls, and includes enterprise-ready capabilities
    such as governance, monitoring, and built-in security, designed to meet the
    demands of modern, intelligent applications.

    By collapsing multiple infrastructure layers into a single intelligent
    operational database, RavenDB's native GenAI capabilities significantly upgrade
    its data layer. This enhancement accelerates innovation by removing complexity
    for engineering leaders. Whether classifying documents, summarizing customer
    interactions, or automating workflows, teams can build powerful features
    directly from the data they already manage, with no dedicated AI team required.

    The announcement coincides with the AI and Big Data Expo in Santa Clara, where
    RavenDB will demonstrate how its new native GenAI feature removes traditional
    barriers to adoption, marking a strategic evolution in modern application
    development. Available starting today, the feature includes built-in support for
    observability, security, and compliance, and is ready for everything from
    real-time personalization to enterprise-grade document automation.

    About RavenDB:

    RavenDB is a hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application
    development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams
    move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge
    environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use
    studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers
    love and enterprises trust. Learn more at http://www.ravendb.net/ .

