RavenDB Launches GenAI Capabilities Directly into the Operational Data Layer
Hadera, Israel and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - This new feature will
turn the operational database into a powerful native AI engine, responding to
the growing demand for engineering teams to deliver GenAI capabilities.
RavenDB, a high-performance NoSQL document database trusted by developers and
enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its new feature, bringing
native Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities directly into its core database
engine, marking a new chapter in how data and intelligence converge to drive
real-time innovation.
RavenDB now brings GenAI to the data layer, eliminating the need for middleware,
external orchestration, or costly third-party services. Developers can generate,
enrich, classify, and automate content and decisions directly within the
database using any large language model (LLM) they choose. By embedding AI where
the data lives, RavenDB enables secure, efficient, real-time execution without
external add-ons.
"This is more than just a feature, it's a fundamental rethinking of where AI
belongs in the software stack," said Oren Eini, CEO and Founder of RavenDB.
"We're empowering organizations, from startups to global enterprises, to create
intelligent applications without complexity or compromise by placing AI where it
belongs: inside the data engine."
Unlike most GenAI solutions, which rely on fragile service wrappers or
proprietary cloud stacks, RavenDB takes a radically straightforward approach:
let your data do more natively . Built-in summarization, classification, and
tagging support turn traditional queries into intelligent, real-time actions.
The feature also allows RavenDB users to leverage their data to generate
additional documents and information, enriching the dataset directly from within
the database. In short, your data doesn't just answer questions; it evolves,
expands, and works for you.
RavenDB's new feature supports any LLM (open-source or commercial), allowing
teams to run GenAI tasks directly inside the database. Moving from prototype to
production traditionally requires complex data pipelines, vendor-specific APIs,
external services, and significant engineering effort. With this feature,
RavenDB removes those barriers and bridges the gap between experimentation and
production, giving developers complete control over cost, performance, and
compliance. The result is a seamless transition from idea to implementation,
making the leap to production almost as effortless as prototyping.
What sets RavenDB apart is its fully integrated, flexible approach: developers
can use any LLM on their terms. It's optimized for cost and performance with
smarter caching and fewer API calls, and includes enterprise-ready capabilities
such as governance, monitoring, and built-in security, designed to meet the
demands of modern, intelligent applications.
By collapsing multiple infrastructure layers into a single intelligent
operational database, RavenDB's native GenAI capabilities significantly upgrade
its data layer. This enhancement accelerates innovation by removing complexity
for engineering leaders. Whether classifying documents, summarizing customer
interactions, or automating workflows, teams can build powerful features
directly from the data they already manage, with no dedicated AI team required.
The announcement coincides with the AI and Big Data Expo in Santa Clara, where
RavenDB will demonstrate how its new native GenAI feature removes traditional
barriers to adoption, marking a strategic evolution in modern application
development. Available starting today, the feature includes built-in support for
observability, security, and compliance, and is ready for everything from
real-time personalization to enterprise-grade document automation.
About RavenDB:
RavenDB is a hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application
development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams
move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge
environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use
studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers
love and enterprises trust. Learn more at http://www.ravendb.net/ .
Media Contact
Shahni Ben-Haim
mailto:shahni@sbhmedia.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703390/RavenDB_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ravendb-launch
es-genai-capabilities-directly-into-the-operational-data-layer-302473395.html
Contact:
+972-52-239-6833
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172497/6049317
OTS: RavenDB
