RavenDB Launches GenAI Capabilities Directly into the Operational Data Layer

Hadera, Israel and Santa Clara, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - This new feature will

turn the operational database into a powerful native AI engine, responding to

the growing demand for engineering teams to deliver GenAI capabilities.



RavenDB, a high-performance NoSQL document database trusted by developers and

enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its new feature, bringing

native Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities directly into its core database

engine, marking a new chapter in how data and intelligence converge to drive

real-time innovation.





RavenDB now brings GenAI to the data layer, eliminating the need for middleware,

external orchestration, or costly third-party services. Developers can generate,

enrich, classify, and automate content and decisions directly within the

database using any large language model (LLM) they choose. By embedding AI where

the data lives, RavenDB enables secure, efficient, real-time execution without

external add-ons.



"This is more than just a feature, it's a fundamental rethinking of where AI

belongs in the software stack," said Oren Eini, CEO and Founder of RavenDB.

"We're empowering organizations, from startups to global enterprises, to create

intelligent applications without complexity or compromise by placing AI where it

belongs: inside the data engine."



Unlike most GenAI solutions, which rely on fragile service wrappers or

proprietary cloud stacks, RavenDB takes a radically straightforward approach:

let your data do more natively . Built-in summarization, classification, and

tagging support turn traditional queries into intelligent, real-time actions.

The feature also allows RavenDB users to leverage their data to generate

additional documents and information, enriching the dataset directly from within

the database. In short, your data doesn't just answer questions; it evolves,

expands, and works for you.



RavenDB's new feature supports any LLM (open-source or commercial), allowing

teams to run GenAI tasks directly inside the database. Moving from prototype to

production traditionally requires complex data pipelines, vendor-specific APIs,

external services, and significant engineering effort. With this feature,

RavenDB removes those barriers and bridges the gap between experimentation and

production, giving developers complete control over cost, performance, and

compliance. The result is a seamless transition from idea to implementation,

making the leap to production almost as effortless as prototyping.



What sets RavenDB apart is its fully integrated, flexible approach: developers

can use any LLM on their terms. It's optimized for cost and performance with

smarter caching and fewer API calls, and includes enterprise-ready capabilities

such as governance, monitoring, and built-in security, designed to meet the

demands of modern, intelligent applications.



By collapsing multiple infrastructure layers into a single intelligent

operational database, RavenDB's native GenAI capabilities significantly upgrade

its data layer. This enhancement accelerates innovation by removing complexity

for engineering leaders. Whether classifying documents, summarizing customer

interactions, or automating workflows, teams can build powerful features

directly from the data they already manage, with no dedicated AI team required.



The announcement coincides with the AI and Big Data Expo in Santa Clara, where

RavenDB will demonstrate how its new native GenAI feature removes traditional

barriers to adoption, marking a strategic evolution in modern application

development. Available starting today, the feature includes built-in support for

observability, security, and compliance, and is ready for everything from

real-time personalization to enterprise-grade document automation.



About RavenDB:



RavenDB is a hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application

development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams

move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge

environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use

studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers

love and enterprises trust. Learn more at http://www.ravendb.net/ .



