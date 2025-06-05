M1 Kliniken's Q1 2025: 29% EBIT Surge, EPS Hits €0.31

M1 Kliniken AG reported a strong Q1 2025 with a 29% increase in EBIT and earnings per share of EUR 0.31.

Group revenue increased by 9.5% to EUR 92.7 million, with EBITDA rising by 22% to EUR 10.0 million.

The Beauty segment saw a 3.6% revenue increase to EUR 25.6 million and a 24% EBIT increase to EUR 6.7 million, driven by efficiency gains and a targeted pricing strategy.

The Trading segment experienced double-digit growth, with revenue up by 12% to EUR 67.2 million and EBIT up by 50% to EUR 2.1 million.

M1 Kliniken AG plans to expand its network of clinics and aims for Beauty segment revenue of EUR 100-120 million in 2025, with a target of EUR 200-300 million by 2029.

M1 Kliniken AG operates 58 clinics in ten countries and aims to establish M1 Med Beauty as the leading global brand in aesthetic medicine.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 14,920EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,160EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,61 % since publication.





