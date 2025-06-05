    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    AKTIE IM FOKUS

    Airbus korrigieren Vortagessprung - Citi senkt den Daumen

    • Airbus-Aktien konsolidieren seit Mittwoch weiter.
    • Kurs fiel von fast 174 Euro auf aktuell 168 Euro.
    • Citigroup-Experte senkt Kursziel auf 183 Euro.
    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Aktien von Airbus haben ihre Konsolidierung seit Mittwochmittag am Donnerstag fortgesetzt. Tags zuvor waren sie in der Aussicht auf einen Großauftrag aus China zeitweise noch bis auf fast 174 Euro geklettert - aktuell kosten sie wieder 168 Euro. Für Mollstimmung sorgt die Einschätzung des Citigroup-Experten Charles Armitage hinsichtlich der Auswirkungen der jüngsten Schwäche des US-Dollar zum Euro.

    Armitage schraubte sein Kursziel deutlich zurück auf 183 Euro und strich in der Folge seine Kaufempfehlung. Airbus verbuche hohe Kosten in Euro und erwirtschafte den Löwenanteil seiner Umsätze in der US-Währung, erklärte er den negativen Einfluss der Dollar-Schwäche./ag/mis

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,52 % und einem Kurs von 167,9 auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2025, 09:59 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +2,69 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +9,03 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 132,31 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

