HEIDELBERG focuses on economic efficiency in FY 2025/26 - operating margin set to rise further (FOTO)
- Significantly positive free cash flow of EUR 51 million
- China Print trade show's positive impact on orders creates basis for good
start to FY 2025/26
- Areas with growth potential range from packaging and digital printing to
software and lifecycle products
- Outlook for FY 2025/26 - slight increase in sales expected and adjusted EBITDA
margin set to rise to as much as around 8 percent
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is starting financial year 2025/26
on a strong note. Based on its global market position , its portfolio expansion
in strategic growth markets, and a much-improved cost basis , and despite a
difficult economic climate, the company is expecting a slight increase in sales
to around EUR 2,350 million in the new financial year and an adjusted operating
margin of up to 8 percent . It sees growth potential in a number of areas. These
include playing a leading role as a systems integrator for packaging and digital
printing with hybrid printing solutions, combining software and service business
in a digital ecosystem, and expanding the operation of charging infrastructure ,
including DC technology. HEIDELBERG is also expecting a big boost from the
Asia/Pacific region. Healthy incoming orders at May's China Print trade show
confirmed this and created the basis for a successful start to the new financial
year.
"Significant strategic and operational improvements have paved the way for
further profitable growth," said Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our measures
will make a substantial contribution to the expected increase in sales. Enhanced
efficiency and performance will further boost our profitability. Encouragingly,
the capital market is also increasingly acknowledging our focus on economic
efficiency and liquidity," he added.
In financial year 2024/25, HEIDELBERG held its own in a difficult market
environment and met its targets. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at
7.1 percent, for example, ending the financial year on a successful note. The
cost-cutting and efficiency measures initiated by the company successfully
compensated for a slightly lower volume of sales than in the previous year,
rising wage costs, and expenses relating to the drupa trade show. In the fourth
quarter alone, the adjusted EBITDA margin doubled compared with the previous
year and reached around 10 percent. At EUR 2,280 million, sales were slightly
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie
Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,97 % und einem Kurs von 1,452 auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2025, 10:01 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,42 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,13 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 443,93 Mio..
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2857EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -30,65 %/+38,70 % bedeutet.
