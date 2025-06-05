    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
    HEIDELBERG focuses on economic efficiency in FY 2025/26 - operating margin set to rise further (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA margin
    match previous year's figure
    - Significantly positive free cash flow of EUR 51 million
    - China Print trade show's positive impact on orders creates basis for good
    start to FY 2025/26
    - Areas with growth potential range from packaging and digital printing to
    software and lifecycle products
    - Outlook for FY 2025/26 - slight increase in sales expected and adjusted EBITDA
    margin set to rise to as much as around 8 percent

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is starting financial year 2025/26
    on a strong note. Based on its global market position , its portfolio expansion
    in strategic growth markets, and a much-improved cost basis , and despite a
    difficult economic climate, the company is expecting a slight increase in sales
    to around EUR 2,350 million in the new financial year and an adjusted operating
    margin of up to 8 percent . It sees growth potential in a number of areas. These
    include playing a leading role as a systems integrator for packaging and digital
    printing with hybrid printing solutions, combining software and service business
    in a digital ecosystem, and expanding the operation of charging infrastructure ,
    including DC technology. HEIDELBERG is also expecting a big boost from the
    Asia/Pacific region. Healthy incoming orders at May's China Print trade show
    confirmed this and created the basis for a successful start to the new financial
    year.

    "Significant strategic and operational improvements have paved the way for
    further profitable growth," said Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our measures
    will make a substantial contribution to the expected increase in sales. Enhanced
    efficiency and performance will further boost our profitability. Encouragingly,
    the capital market is also increasingly acknowledging our focus on economic
    efficiency and liquidity," he added.

    Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA margin
    match previous year's figure

    In financial year 2024/25, HEIDELBERG held its own in a difficult market
    environment and met its targets. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at
    7.1 percent, for example, ending the financial year on a successful note. The
    cost-cutting and efficiency measures initiated by the company successfully
    compensated for a slightly lower volume of sales than in the previous year,
    rising wage costs, and expenses relating to the drupa trade show. In the fourth
    quarter alone, the adjusted EBITDA margin doubled compared with the previous
    year and reached around 10 percent. At EUR 2,280 million, sales were slightly
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie

    Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,97 % und einem Kurs von 1,452 auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2025, 10:01 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,42 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,13 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 443,93 Mio..

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2857EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -30,65 %/+38,70 % bedeutet.

    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
