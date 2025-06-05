HEIDELBERG focuses on economic efficiency in FY 2025/26 - operating margin set to rise further (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,97 % und einem Kurs von 1,452 auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2025, 10:01 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,42 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +14,13 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 443,93 Mio.. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2857EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -30,65 %/+38,70 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA marginmatch previous year's figure- Significantly positive free cash flow of EUR 51 million- China Print trade show's positive impact on orders creates basis for goodstart to FY 2025/26- Areas with growth potential range from packaging and digital printing tosoftware and lifecycle products- Outlook for FY 2025/26 - slight increase in sales expected and adjusted EBITDAmargin set to rise to as much as around 8 percentHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is starting financial year 2025/26on a strong note. Based on its global market position , its portfolio expansionin strategic growth markets, and a much-improved cost basis , and despite adifficult economic climate, the company is expecting a slight increase in salesto around EUR 2,350 million in the new financial year and an adjusted operatingmargin of up to 8 percent . It sees growth potential in a number of areas. Theseinclude playing a leading role as a systems integrator for packaging and digitalprinting with hybrid printing solutions, combining software and service businessin a digital ecosystem, and expanding the operation of charging infrastructure ,including DC technology. HEIDELBERG is also expecting a big boost from theAsia/Pacific region. Healthy incoming orders at May's China Print trade showconfirmed this and created the basis for a successful start to the new financialyear."Significant strategic and operational improvements have paved the way forfurther profitable growth," said Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our measureswill make a substantial contribution to the expected increase in sales. Enhancedefficiency and performance will further boost our profitability. Encouragingly,the capital market is also increasingly acknowledging our focus on economicefficiency and liquidity," he added.Targets for financial year 2024/25 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA marginmatch previous year's figureIn financial year 2024/25, HEIDELBERG held its own in a difficult marketenvironment and met its targets. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at7.1 percent, for example, ending the financial year on a successful note. Thecost-cutting and efficiency measures initiated by the company successfullycompensated for a slightly lower volume of sales than in the previous year,rising wage costs, and expenses relating to the drupa trade show. In the fourthquarter alone, the adjusted EBITDA margin doubled compared with the previousyear and reached around 10 percent. At EUR 2,280 million, sales were slightly