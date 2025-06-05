GBC AG Launches Coverage on Somec S.p.A. - A Niche Leader Set for Margin Growth
GBC AG has spotlighted Somec S.p.A., a standout in maritime glazing and complex façades. Operating in Horizons, Talenta, and Mestieri, Somec boasts €382.8M in revenues and a 62.7% EBITDA rise. With a €744M order backlog, Somec's future shines bright, promising profitability gains. GBC AG recommends a BUY, valuing Somec at €22.50, applauding its strategic growth since 2018.
- GBC AG has initiated coverage on Somec S.p.A., a leading niche player in maritime glazing and complex façade systems.
- Somec S.p.A. operates through three business segments: Horizons (naval and civil glazing), Talenta (professional kitchen systems), and Mestieri (tailor-made interiors).
- In FY 2024, Somec reported revenues of €382.8 million and a 62.7% increase in EBITDA to €29.6 million, with a strong performance in the Horizons segment.
- The company has an order backlog of €744 million, indicating high visibility and order stability, with expected profitability improvements in the coming years.
- GBC AG assigns a BUY rating for Somec with a price target of €22.50 based on a DCF valuation model.
- Somec is recognized for its strategic niche leadership and has successfully doubled revenues since its IPO in 2018, establishing a robust business model.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.