    Wiremind Announces Launch of PAXONE OSDM Sandbox Environment

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Wiremind, a leading provider of innovative solutions
    for the transportation and ticketing industry, today announced the launch of its
    PAXONE OSDM Sandbox , an open environment for testing and validating OSDM-based
    ticketing and distribution management solutions. This launch positions Wiremind
    as the fourth major provider to offer an OSDM Sandbox, joining other providers
    in supporting industry-wide adoption of open, standardized data management.

    The Open Sales and Distribution Model (OSDM) is an open standard that
    streamlines the distribution and management of transportation tickets,
    simplifying data exchanges between operators, vendors, and partners. By
    embracing OSDM, the industry benefits from enhanced interoperability, reduced
    integration complexity, and increased automation in fare management and
    ticketing processes.

    Why Can You Do with the PAXONE OSDM Sandbox?

    The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox provides developers and industry players a dedicated
    environment to:

    - Test and Evaluate: Explore the capabilities and behavior of the OSDM standard
    before deciding on full implementation
    - Experiment and Debug: Identify and resolve potential issues within your OSDM
    implementations without disrupting your production environment.
    - Contribute to Development: Actively participate in shaping the OSDM standard
    by verifying behaviors, testing scenarios, and validating integrations.

    This flexible developer environment supports transportation providers and their
    partners to validate their implementations, reducing risks and minimizing costs
    before moving to production.

    "Transportation and ticketing companies regularly face challenges around
    integration, security, and efficiency when adopting new data standards," said
    Bertrand Minary, UIC Passenger Director and Vittorio Carta, Manager Transport
    Policy Europe, Deutsche Bahn AG. "Wiremind's PAXONE OSDM Sandbox significantly
    lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier than ever to adopt OSDM standards
    confidently."

    "The launch of our new testing platform marks a big step forward for PAXONE,
    helping us make it easier for distributors to integrate with our solution. We're
    excited to provide businesses with an accessible, secure, and powerful platform
    to test and validate their solutions, ultimately helping them achieve seamless
    implementation," says Rémi Habfast, Managing Director of PAXONE.

    The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox is now available for testing. Try it out here -
    https://content.wiremind.io/paxone-osdm-sandbox .

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703510/PAXONE_OSDM_Campaign.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703511/Wiremind_logo.jpg

    Contact: mailto:press@wiremind.io

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wiremind-annou
    nces-launch-of-paxone-osdm-sandbox-environment-302473559.html

    Contact:

    For questions,
    assistance,
    or more information,
    please contact the PAXONE team at paxone-dev@wiremind.io; Sruthi 07 66 76 98 99

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151822/6049639
    OTS: Wiremind




