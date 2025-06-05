Wiremind Announces Launch of PAXONE OSDM Sandbox Environment

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Wiremind, a leading provider of innovative solutions

for the transportation and ticketing industry, today announced the launch of its

PAXONE OSDM Sandbox , an open environment for testing and validating OSDM-based

ticketing and distribution management solutions. This launch positions Wiremind

as the fourth major provider to offer an OSDM Sandbox, joining other providers

in supporting industry-wide adoption of open, standardized data management.



The Open Sales and Distribution Model (OSDM) is an open standard that

streamlines the distribution and management of transportation tickets,

simplifying data exchanges between operators, vendors, and partners. By

embracing OSDM, the industry benefits from enhanced interoperability, reduced

integration complexity, and increased automation in fare management and

ticketing processes.





Why Can You Do with the PAXONE OSDM Sandbox?



The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox provides developers and industry players a dedicated

environment to:



- Test and Evaluate: Explore the capabilities and behavior of the OSDM standard

before deciding on full implementation

- Experiment and Debug: Identify and resolve potential issues within your OSDM

implementations without disrupting your production environment.

- Contribute to Development: Actively participate in shaping the OSDM standard

by verifying behaviors, testing scenarios, and validating integrations.



This flexible developer environment supports transportation providers and their

partners to validate their implementations, reducing risks and minimizing costs

before moving to production.



"Transportation and ticketing companies regularly face challenges around

integration, security, and efficiency when adopting new data standards," said

Bertrand Minary, UIC Passenger Director and Vittorio Carta, Manager Transport

Policy Europe, Deutsche Bahn AG. "Wiremind's PAXONE OSDM Sandbox significantly

lowers the barrier to entry, making it easier than ever to adopt OSDM standards

confidently."



"The launch of our new testing platform marks a big step forward for PAXONE,

helping us make it easier for distributors to integrate with our solution. We're

excited to provide businesses with an accessible, secure, and powerful platform

to test and validate their solutions, ultimately helping them achieve seamless

implementation," says Rémi Habfast, Managing Director of PAXONE.



The PAXONE OSDM Sandbox is now available for testing. Try it out here -

https://content.wiremind.io/paxone-osdm-sandbox .



