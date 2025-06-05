    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsErnst Russ AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ernst Russ

    • Ernst Russ AG: Q1/25 Umsatz bei 40,9 Mio. EUR.
    • EBIT bei 13,2 Mio. EUR, hohe EBIT-Marge von 32,3%.
    • Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 10,00 EUR bekräftigt.
    Original-Research - Ernst Russ AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft...
    Foto: adobe.stock.com

    Original-Research: Ernst Russ AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    05.06.2025 / 13:34 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Ernst Russ AG

    Company Name: Ernst Russ AG
    ISIN: DE000A161077

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 05.06.2025
    Target price: 10.00
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Klaus Soer

    Solid performance in volatile shipping markets - High value of shipping fleet
    Ernst Russ AG reported solid results for Q1/25. The company's revenues decreased by around 13% yoy. to EUR 40.9m. Mainly caused by the reduced ship portfolio and higher docking days. The collision in the North Sea involving ER's vessel Solong, in which ER holds a 55% stake, and the sale of two vessels have reduced the current fleet to 26 ships. Q1/25 EBIT reached EUR 40.3m. Nevertheless adj. by book gains due to the sale of one vessel EBIT of EUR 13.2m was achieved. Adj. EBIT margin of 32.3% declined, remains on a high level and might improve in the further course of the FY. Market charter rates are holding up quite well in volatile especially shipping markets. Charter rates are continuously supported by the blocked sea ways in the red sea which still require additional capacities. ER Charter rates decreased by USD 1,256 per day to USD 16,883 yoy, thus continuing to normalize. ER fixed 9 new contracts in Q1/25 with an average lifetime of 15.4 months at an average level of > USD 18.000 above the current fleet level. Thanks to long-term charter contracts (average duration of 19.8 months as of 31.05.2025) and the high technical availability of the fleet, sales might reach EUR 157m in total FY 25; EBIT is expected to rise to EUR 91m (+28% yoy), primarily driven by gains from the ship sales, while operating EBIT is projected to reach a level of around EUR 58m. Due to investments to reduce non-strategic minority interest we expect bottom line profits to increase at a faster pace in upcoming periods and reduce the complexity of the ER group. Given the ongoing strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 80.4% (Q1/25) and a rising net cash position of largely above 100m, ER trades not only on historical low multiples but also significantly below the level of international peers. The low valuation is backed by our QPB discounted cash flow model and an ER market value of the shipping portfolio (EUR 319m; EUR 9.46 per share). Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating and the TP of EUR 10.00.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32808.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2151528 05.06.2025 CET/CEST

    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
