Mynaric: Leading Laser Tech with New Deliveries & Milestones

Mynaric has delivered over 100 CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminals, including a complete launch set for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 program.

The company is developing the next-generation CONDOR Mk3.1 terminal, which aims to support higher data rates of up to 100 Gbps and improved efficiency.

Mynaric's approach focuses on collaboration with customers to meet evolving mission requirements and market needs.

The production line for the CONDOR Mk3 terminal has ramped up, with over 150 optical heads manufactured despite earlier delays due to component shortages.

Mynaric is focused on accelerating the deployment of next-generation optical communications technology while enhancing profitability and ensuring financial stability.

The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates additional facilities in Los Angeles, California, specializing in laser communications for various applications.

The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 0,3950EUR and was up +41,83 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,27 % since publication.





